Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo is already in trouble once again following his return to the reality TV show

Xolani Khumalo is dedicated to exposing criminals through the Moja Love TV show, but he is being accused of criminal behaviour during a drug search in Johannesburg East

The Nigerian Union of South Africa recently made serious accusations against Xolani Khumalo and the Sizok’thola crew

Xolani Khumalo and 'Sizok'thola' were accused of criminal behaviour by Nigerian Union South Africa. Image: Am_Blujay / X

Xolani Khumalo's efforts on Sizok’thola have landed him in hot water once again since his arrest in 2023. The TV presenter is facing more accusations of assault while working on Sizok’thola in Springs, Johannesburg.

South Africans celebrated Xolani Khumalo's return to Sizok’thola after he beat murder charges in connection with his conduct on the show. Fans of Sizok’thola shared their thoughts on the latest accusations against Xolani Khumalo.

Xolani Khumalo faces assault accusations

In a post shared by MDNewss, Xolani allegedly got involved in assault, kidnapping and theft on 24 April 2025. The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) claims that during a raid in Springs, Xolani and Sizok’thola crew members assaulted seven Nigerians while South African Police Service officers present during the drug search did not get involved.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate assured the public that they would investigate the incident. Even with accusations of assault and kidnapping, there were no arrests.

Xolani Khumalo allegedly targeted seven Nigerians with the help of the 'Sizok'thola' crew. Image: @LopezMlangen

Sizok'thola presenters in trouble with the law

Briefly News reported that Xolani Maphanga, who replaced Xolani Khumalo on the show, was arrested for assaulting an elderly woman. His arrest came after Khumalo was accused of fatally shooting a man. The now former presenter allegedly targeted the woman who was accused of dealing drugs in her community.

SA supports Xolani Khumalo

Online users on X expressed their support for Xolani Khumalo. Many people insisted that he was fighting the good fight and encouraged him to continue.

@LephoiRapopo said:

"Xolani must be arrested, he thinks he is above the law."

@BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"Drug dealers calling shots ,I have never seen this."

@DlalaManando declared:

"We stand with our brother in these difficult times 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼"

@NkabindETEB added:

"What public scrutiny? We South Africans have nothing against this man. He must continue doing the Lord's work."

@Wolfgangtso commented:

"It must tell you his doing a great job ."

@BookmarksZA remarked:

"I stand with Xolani but Moja Love is setting bro up. He needs to let this thing go and fight the cause off-camera."

SA speculates as new 'Sizok'thola' host faces wrongful arrest

Briefly News previously reported that it was a bad day to be a Sizok'thola presenter named Xolani after the show's former host was wrongfully arrested. This was after allegations that the show's original presenter, Xolani Khumalo, was caught up in an attempted murder case.

Xolani Maphanga, was the new host of the popular drug-busting show, Sizok'thola, is said to have been mistakenly arrested by cops looking for his predecessor, Xolani Khumalo.

Briefly News reported that Khumalo faced now-dropped charges of attempted murder after allegedly chasing down a Tembisa man and shooting him in the arm. All while still waiting for his next court appearance for a 2023 murder.

