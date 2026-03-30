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“Doesn’t Make Sense”: Nigerian Man Weighs In on Igbo King in Eastern Cape, South Africans Agree
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“Doesn’t Make Sense”: Nigerian Man Weighs In on Igbo King in Eastern Cape, South Africans Agree

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man known online as Lemon Mils shared his take on the coronation of a Nigerian man in East London, Eastern Cape
  • The new king, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, holding the title 'Igwe Ndigbo Na East London,' has upset a lot of people in the province, who felt the need to vandalise businesses in the area to protest the coronation
  • Nigerian Union South Africa explained what Solomon's role would entail, which doesn't step on the toes of local traditional leaders

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The Igbo king and his partner.
The Igbo king caused an uproar in the Eastern Cape. Image: @Siya_Hlohla
Source: Twitter

Following the 14 March 2026 coronation of a Nigerian Igbo man, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, in East London, violent protests have erupted within the Eastern Cape province, and the African Transformation Movement condemned the event. Nigerians have also spoken out, with one man expressing his views on the installation.

The TikTok account @mhamba.thabo shared a video on 29 March 2026, in which another TikTok user, @lemomils, claimed that in Igbo tradition, a king who is not ruling from his hometown is not a king. He also expressed his disapproval of the coronation, stating:

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"I don't know what is wrong with us. Everybody wants to carry crowns on their heads.
"This thing doesn't make sense. It's so annoying."

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Many South Africans resorted to looting stores and protesting after the coronation, viewing the event as disrespectful to local leaders. The Eastern Cape government and traditional leaders rejected the installation, calling it an unlawful violation of South African sovereignty.

According to the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) president, Nwobi Smart, the role of the king serves as a 'Cultural Ambassador,' linking Nigerian residents with authorities and helping resolve disputes.

The newly appointed king holds the title 'Igwe Ndigbo Na East London.'

"They are usually called upon to intervene if there are conflicts involving Nigerian nationals."
Unrest in the Eastern Cape.
Protests turned violent in the Eastern Cape. Image: @MattFils40
Source: Twitter

Internet users appreciate Nigerian man's opinion

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to express their views on the matter, with many applauding the Nigerian man for being against the coronation.

After hearing about Solomon's installation, @kimzanele4 added under the post:

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"This is just disrespect to both countries."

@mrsg374 shared their opinion:

"Kings are born a king to rule in their land."

@samora4611 said to the man:

"Words of wisdom, brother. This is ridiculous."

@siba_n3 wrote in the comment section:

"At least you are angry for us. We are even tired of being angry."

An honest @jagdishgopal3 stated:

"We don't need kings here. We just want to live in peace."

@nozie.dondolo told the online community:

"Now, many people are suffering because of this."

3 Other stories about the Igbo king

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

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Eastern CapeNigeria
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