A Nigerian man known online as Lemon Mils shared his take on the coronation of a Nigerian man in East London, Eastern Cape

The new king, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, holding the title 'Igwe Ndigbo Na East London,' has upset a lot of people in the province, who felt the need to vandalise businesses in the area to protest the coronation

Nigerian Union South Africa explained what Solomon's role would entail, which doesn't step on the toes of local traditional leaders

The Igbo king caused an uproar in the Eastern Cape. Image: @Siya_Hlohla

Source: Twitter

Following the 14 March 2026 coronation of a Nigerian Igbo man, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, in East London, violent protests have erupted within the Eastern Cape province, and the African Transformation Movement condemned the event. Nigerians have also spoken out, with one man expressing his views on the installation.

The TikTok account @mhamba.thabo shared a video on 29 March 2026, in which another TikTok user, @lemomils, claimed that in Igbo tradition, a king who is not ruling from his hometown is not a king. He also expressed his disapproval of the coronation, stating:

"I don't know what is wrong with us. Everybody wants to carry crowns on their heads.

"This thing doesn't make sense. It's so annoying."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many South Africans resorted to looting stores and protesting after the coronation, viewing the event as disrespectful to local leaders. The Eastern Cape government and traditional leaders rejected the installation, calling it an unlawful violation of South African sovereignty.

According to the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) president, Nwobi Smart, the role of the king serves as a 'Cultural Ambassador,' linking Nigerian residents with authorities and helping resolve disputes.

The newly appointed king holds the title 'Igwe Ndigbo Na East London.'

"They are usually called upon to intervene if there are conflicts involving Nigerian nationals."

Protests turned violent in the Eastern Cape. Image: @MattFils40

Source: Twitter

Internet users appreciate Nigerian man's opinion

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to express their views on the matter, with many applauding the Nigerian man for being against the coronation.

After hearing about Solomon's installation, @kimzanele4 added under the post:

"This is just disrespect to both countries."

@mrsg374 shared their opinion:

"Kings are born a king to rule in their land."

@samora4611 said to the man:

"Words of wisdom, brother. This is ridiculous."

@siba_n3 wrote in the comment section:

"At least you are angry for us. We are even tired of being angry."

An honest @jagdishgopal3 stated:

"We don't need kings here. We just want to live in peace."

@nozie.dondolo told the online community:

"Now, many people are suffering because of this."

3 Other stories about the Igbo king

In another article, Briefly News reported that people protesting the installation of the Nigerian king targeted an Eastern Cape butchery, leaving with handfuls of goods.

reported that people protesting the installation of the Nigerian king targeted an Eastern Cape butchery, leaving with handfuls of goods. Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu called for unity between the Zulu and Xhosa people at an East London march amid the Nigerian king controversy.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) clarified that the coronation does not challenge local traditional leadership.

Source: Briefly News