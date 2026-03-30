Ngizwe Mchunu sparked tension after calling for unity between Zulus and Xhosas to oppose illegal immigration during a protest in East London

The march was held against the controversial coronation of a so-called Igbo king in East London

He urged black South Africans to unite and take action, warning that the campaign would continue beyond the Eastern Cape

Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi called for Zulu-Xhosa unity against illegal immigration at an East London protest. Image: @gndzongana/X

Source: Twitter

EAST LONDON —Former radio personality and leader of the Amabhinca nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, has stirred tensions with tribal remarks after calling for unity between Zulus and Xhosas in opposing illegal immigration in South Africa.

Mchunu made the remarks during a march held in East London on Monday, where protesters gathered against the controversial coronation of a so-called Igbo king in the area. The demonstration took place at Kugompo City, drawing participants from different provinces, including Mchunu, who travelled from KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu makes controversial comments

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mchunu said Zulus and the AmaRharhabe, a subgroup within the Xhosa ethnic group, share common roots as part of the broader Nguni nation.

“We felt it was time for us to unite and fight what is happening in our country, where opportunities are being opened for people from outside to enter and live in South Africa illegally,” he said.

He further criticised the reported installation of a Nigerian traditional leader, arguing that it undermines local customs and leadership structures.

“They are now installing kings. We, as Zulus, are here to help the nation, alongside amabutho who have been handpicked by our king, to ensure that this so-called Nigerian king is rejected,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu also took aim at traditional leaders and government authorities, questioning how such developments were allowed. “As South Africans, this is an insult. How can traditional leaders agree to this? History will judge us if we allow such a mistake to happen on our watch,” he said. “Our government has failed. The political organisation that liberated this country has failed.”

He concluded by calling for broader unity among black South Africans, urging collective action to reclaim control over the country’s affairs. Mchunu added that their campaign would continue beyond the Eastern Cape, with plans to take their message.

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The protest turned violent

A protest organised by March and March turned violent after a marcher was reportedly stabbed by foreign nationals. The protest was the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko. The Nigerian, who has been living in South Africa for years, was reportedly crowned with the title ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London’. Police raced to the scene and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds after they attacked vehicles and businesses in the aftermath of the march.

Multiple vehicles were set alight during the march in East London. Image: @Abramjee/X

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Mchunu says Malema is not welcome in KZN

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu declared that Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KwaZulu-Natal following his recent comments about General Mkhwanazi. Speaking at the March to March protest, Mchunu accused Malema of unnecessarily attacking Mkhwanazi.

In response, the EFF said no individual had the authority to declare the province a "no-go area" for the party or its leader.

Source: Briefly News