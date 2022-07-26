One woman cannot do another message in English from her man because he apparently cannot type the langue correctly

Reaching out anonymously the lady asked people how she goes about telling him in a nice way to stick to Xhosa over text

Some felt the woman was being ridiculous for letting this get to her but dropped their advice anyway

Sometimes there are just some things in a relationship that you just can’t overlook. For this woman, it is her man’s broken English. Sis has reached her breaking point!

Everyone has a pet peeve that some people just do not get. While average English with typos and grammatical errors seems like something petty, to this woman it could be a deal breaker.

Twitter account @2022AFRICA posted on a desperate woman’s behalf who is cringing every time her man sends a text. Sis claims he is an educated man with an engineering qualification but somehow he fails to type in proper English.

She turned to social media to get advice on how to tell him nicely that his English is terrible and he should rather just text her in Xhosa.

Read the full situation below:

Social media peeps give their two cents in the comment section

While, let’s just say that sis got roasted for calling the pot black as her English isn’t Oxford level either. Some felt she was being a tad petty, however, they gave their advice anyway.

Take a look at what some suggested:

@mapeople10 said:

“I will sit him down and be honest with him... But start with "you know I love you more than life itself" and then..... Yahhh.”

@Calvin_Lentswan said:

“She got me when she said “English is important in a relationship” ”

@Gianazdad1 said:

“Text in isiXhosa.... Even if he switches to English, stick to isiXhosa.”

@IpelengBalang said:

@KaidyBee said:

