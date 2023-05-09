The highly publicised 'Please Call Me' case continued in the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein

Vodacom told the SCA that the company's CEO was within his right to determine that Nkosana Makate deserved R47m for inventing the feature

Makate has asked for 5% of the revenue generated from his invention, which he estimates to be around R9 billion

BLOEMFONTEIN - The protracted 'Please Call Me' case between the feature's inventor, Nkosana Makate, and telecommunications giant Vodacom headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday, 9 May.

'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom head to Supreme Court of Appeal as contentious case continue. Image: @AM_Blujay/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Vodacom told the Bloemfontein-based court that the telecommunications company's CEO Shameel Joosub had the right to solely determine how much Makate deserved for birthing the 'Please Call Me' feature, SABC News reported.

This comes after the parties had been at loggerheads over how much the inventor should be compensated.

Vodacom offers 'Please Call Me' inventor R47m, Makate wants R9bn

Vodacom offered Makate R47 million, but the inventor requested 5% of the generated revenue, which he estimated to be around R9 billion.

In 2022 the Pretoria High Court ruled that the compensation the telecommunications giant proposed was not fair and ordered the CEO to make another determination, EWN reported.

When asked why it hadn't acted on the high court order, Vodacom said it believed the court was wrong in its judgement.

South Africans want Vodacom to compensate 'Please Call Me' inventor

Below are some comments:

Mkhuleko Thabiso commented:

"They're crazy they must give the guy what's due to him...They knew all along that they've been using a service on debt."

Fisas TeeJay said:

"They would never make a black man that wealthy even though they made billions with his invention, they rather spend millions in court."

Lolo Makgatho added:

"I can never be accurate with the amount but I think he should be a billionaire by now."

Xolani Nokwe claimed:

"Mr Makate is being systematically denied what is rightly his while a court of law made a determination that he deserves to be paid."

JDee Mrholozi demanded:

"They must stop playing hide and seek and give him what's due to him."

