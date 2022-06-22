Vodacom has come out on top as the best quality network provider in South Africa, outranking all well-known service providers

However, when it came to downloading speed for high-quality videos MTN was ranked the best in Mzansi

In terms of browsing speed and the usage of social media apps, Vodacom is ranked the best network provider

JOHANNESBURG - A recent report by Tutela, a crowdsourced data company revealed that South Africans believe that Vodacom is the best quality network provider across all service providers.

Tutela's main objective is to collect data about mobile infrastructure, assisting the mobile sector in understanding and improving the world's networks.

Vodacom has out all South African network providers in most categories. Images: Dean Hutton & Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Tutela's Mobile Experience Snapshot April 2022 study put Vodacom ahead of MTN, Telkom, and Cell C based on metrics such as mobile signal strength, mobile connection quality, and performance of different mobile apps in different places, according to BusinessInsider.

Vodacom was the clear leader in what Tutela refers to as "core" activities like as moderate to heavy web browsing, utilising social media apps, or regular video streaming, with a score of 83.1% and Telkom came in second with 76.5%.

Vodacom also came in first when it came to streaming high-quality videos of 1080p with a score of 71.5% followed by MTN with a rating of 64.4%. MTN outranked Vodacom when it came to the speed test with a download median speed of 24.3 Megabits per second (Mbps) of 2 megabytes beating out Vodacom's 20.3 Mbps and Telkom's 13 Mbps.

MTN also outperformed its competitors in terms of latency, which is the time it takes for a data packet to travel from a user's device to Tutela's test servers. Cell C was ranked the lowest in almost all categories except the "Relative Area Coverage Score".

According to Vodacom South Africa Technology Director Beverly Ngwenya, the service provider is committed to improving the quality of service it provides customers. In the past year, Vodacom has increased 4G population coverage in South Africa to 97.9%, reports the Mail & Guardian.

Vodacom invested R5.38 billion in acquiring a high-demand spectrum in March of this year, which will be used to extend 4G and 5G network coverage to additional parts of the country, boost speeds, and improve customer service quality.

