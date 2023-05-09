Rymir Satterthwaite, a 30-year-old man from New Jersey, is claiming to be the secret, illegitimate son of rapper Jay-Z and has been fighting to prove his paternity for over a decade

Jay-Z's attorneys have denied the allegations, stating that they have been refuted in court, and Rymir's motion to unseal years' worth of documents was rejected due to jurisdiction

Fans have been reacting to the news, with some noting a resemblance between the two men and others questioning why Rymir is still pursuing Jay-Z's acknowledgement

A man claiming to be Jay Z's child is taking to the courts to prove the paternity. Images: Steve Granitz and Kevin Mazur

A 30-year-old man from New Jersey is claiming to be the secret, illegitimate son of rapper Jay-Z and has been fighting to prove his paternity for over a decade.

Rymir Satterthwaite insists he wants nothing from Jay-Z

According to Daily Mail, Rymir Satterthwaite is taking his battle to the Supreme Court in an attempt to unseal the case and force Jay-Z to take a DNA test. He insists that he wants nothing from the rapper other than for him to acknowledge him as his son.

@DailyMail shared on their Twitter page:

"Jay Z's alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite files motion to Supreme Court amid 10-year paternity"

Jay-Z's attorneys deny the allegations

The rapper's attorneys have denied the allegations, stating that they have been refuted in court. Rymir filed a motion with the New Jersey Supreme Court to unseal years' worth of documents, but it was rejected due to jurisdiction.

The case dates back to 1992 when Rymir's mother alleged she had a fling with Jay-Z while in a relationship with her high school sweetheart reports The Sun.

Fans react to the news with mixed opinions

The revelation tickled fans, with some rubbishing the claims while some noted a small resemblance between the two men.

@Legendary_JT said:

"He does look real Jay-Zish"

@JuicyJuXXX said:

"Nah that’s his son."

@TechDaChamp said:

"I can't Imagine being 30 and chasing a man that doesn't want to claim me."

@Platinum_BadBoy said:

"Not even close ‍♂️ all black people do NOT look alike ‍♂️"

@flykid0 commented:

"Bye, he doesn’t want you, sir !!! "

@kltpzyxm_mr said:

"My thing is. Obviously, you wouldn’t just be out here doing this for every person claiming to be yo child. But you when it looks this close. I don’t see why not just to be sure. Unless Jay knows he wasn’t out here hitting h*es which lol right. Then I could see why he wouldn’t then."

