The Department of Water and Sanitation announced that the Vaal Dam water levels increased after the recent rain

The dam's levels went up from 24.3% to 46.2% in a week and increased to over 50% by 16 January 2205

The department said the rainfall the country experienced in most of the country, and South Africans celebrated

JOHANNESBURG—The Department of Water and Sanitation said the Vaal Dam's increasing levels are due to the recent severe rainfall the country experienced. The dam's level increased from 24.3% to 50.53%. In November, the dam levels were under 35%.

Vaal Dam's level increases

The department's spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said the dam experienced a downward spiral. The department was planning on releasing water from the Sterkfontein Dam to boost its level, but he said the country's rainfall made it unnecessary to release Sterkfontein's water.

He said the dam plotted above 50%, and the increase in water boosted the Integrated Vaal River System, which provides water to Gauteng. Much of South Africa has been drenched with rain as scattered thundershowers and rainfall spread across most provinces.

Dam levels in other provinces

This week, Mpumalanfga's dam levels increased to 93.1%, and KwaZulu-Natal's increased to 91.2%. Limpopo's dam levels rose to 82.6%, while the North West and the Free State rose to just above 72%.

South Africans thankful

Netizens on Facebook expressed their relief that the dam levels were increasing.

Andrea Van Olst said:

"From our lips to God's ears, prayers are always answered. Thank you."

Shirley Main said:

"That's great news!"

E Janette Joubert said:

"There was never any danger of running out of water. Almost all dams upstream were already close to 100%, and they would have been able to release water if necessary."

Conrad Hendrick said:

"The rain can pause for a bit."

Rene Malcolm Sturrock said:

"Now fix the leaks in the water system so that none goes to waste."

Rand Water conducted maintenance in Johannesburg

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 29 Johannesburg suburbs experienced water interruptions due to maintenance in January. A problem at the Honeydew Reservoir forced the maintenance.

The affected suburbs included Broksuin, Boundary Park, Bromhof, Honeydew Manor, and Hoogland. Devon Steenkamp, the Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg Caucus spokesperson, said the reservoir had been experiencing problems for two years.

