One young lady from Mpumalanga took to social media to give people a realistic look at being a university student. The former Wits University student opened up about not finding it easy to get past her first year.

The clip of the young lady sharing her academic struggles received lots of attention. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared their opinions about the struggles the woman faced.

Lady takes years to finish 1st year at Wits

In a TikTok video by @nelisa_ndj, she shared that it took her five years to finish her first year at Wits. She explained that she was studying a BSC in biology and passed two modules (Maths and Physics) and failed the others (Chemistry and Biology). Failing the two modules meant she had to repeat the whole year and she failed Chemistry two more times.

The student did her first year for the third time in 2022 and took a break in 2023. She then moved to the University of Mpumalanga, where she eventually passed her first year. Watch the videos below of the lady's story about repeating her first year:

SA relates to 1st year's struggles

Many people applauded the young woman for not giving up. Others shared their own stories about how they had to keep going despite failure in the first year. The University of South Wales advises students repeating modules to remain fully immersed while repeating a module by attending lectures and completing all assessments. Read comments on the former Wits student's video below:

Nolwazi said:

"This is my third time doing my first year."

Llissa✨️ the creator replied:

"Keep pushing sis 💪no matter how demotivating it becomes. Don't give up on yourself and also don't give up on the life you wanna have for yourself and your family. Also, celebrate the little wins❤️."

Blackwidow applauded:

"You passed physics and maths, I'm impressed."

Llissa✨️ the TikTokker responded:

"I was impressed myself. I actually thought these were the two modules I was gonna fail but it was vice versa 😅"

Christopher Audacious Ndawonde could relate:

"I feel seen🤣"

tshepi🌸 applauded:

"Now this is what we call perseverance 🥺❤️"

nosipho mbuyisa cheered:

"So proud of you stranger ❤️🥺"

TherryM@03 shared:

"Dropped out of forensic science last year doing my 2nd year. I'm 21 and I feel like I have to find myself first before doing another course."

ladyaqui added:

"Keep on pushing my baby gal ❤️🥰"

uMandisa Seme added:

"Proud of you sis💋❤️!"

Kimmtetwa admitted:

"I was able to do chemistry II while I repeated ILS (biology) at Wits."

4 Students who repeated school

One pupil did not do well for matric and Briefly News reported on how she made the hard decision to get back to repeat the grade before.

reported on how she made the hard decision to get back to repeat the grade before. A Unisa student struggled for a decade to finish a simple module and he shared the challenges in detail.

South Africans were touched after seeing a woman who repeated matric finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Online users were moved by the story of a boy from Limpopo who tried to get past Grade 8 more than four times.

