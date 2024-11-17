A University of South Africa (Unisa) student shared his long-standing with studying at the national higher education institution

Statistics postgraduate scholar Setumo Motsei, went into detail about his nightmare studies at Unisa

Online users were in awe of the persistent Unisa student who has not made any progress in almost a decade

One Unisa student has been stuck for years. The man who is eager to graduate only has one hurdle to overcome before he can get his qualification in Statistics.

A Unisa student opened up about repeating one module since 2014. Image: Klaus Vedfelt / THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

A TikTokker explained the Unisa student's challenge. The video went viral as people expressed disbelief.

Unisa student's 2014 academics sees no end

A Unisa student says he has struggled to pass one module, Research Project in Statistics, which he registered for in 2014. Setumo spoke to IOL and alleged that he had no proper supervision and had multiple professors who did not help. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I would submit my draft work, and Professor Eeva would mark it and write notes where I should implement changes. I would implement the changes as suggested, but she would slap me with a fail after submitting the final work."

Setumo's research was graded by multiple academics, collecting various marks from 72% to 45%. His module was phased out before 2014, and he was allowed to continue, but later the University suggested he do a new module, but he refused, saying:

"I was afraid that they would still fail me and then turn on me and say they tried to assist me and now the matter is beyond them. I know I’m capable of passing Research Project in Statistics and that’s what I’m fighting for."

Watch the video of TikTokker @henrytheplug explaining more details about Setumo's ordeal below:

SA amused by Unisa student's ordeal

People were touched by the Unisa student's struggle. Read the comments:

HBee said:

"This sounds like a spiritual warfare."

dy4fm7rdo6z9 commented:

"They are using him to do research for the University. They implement his ideas."

tsakanimanavhela6 remarked:

"Unisa is hard, and people think it’s easy to obtain degrees there. No, it’s not."

Sello Molehe declared:

"He must sue the university."

sihle added:

"Unisa is not for the weak, ama lectures and they don't respond to emails, their system is always down even exam period, it's just a difficult varsity shame like it's a lot there."

Changamire network explained:

"Universities will make you think u have spiritual battles 😅. I spent 5 years doing masters, my supervisor wasn't available at all. I told myself never to enrol with unisa ever again."

Thousands of UNISA students accused of cheating

Briefly News previously reported that a massive investigation is underway at the University of South Africa (Unisa), targeting thousands of students accused of plagiarism.

The university's online system flagged potential copying and cheating during tests, prompting a thorough examination of academic integrity.

According to eNCA, students have voiced concerns about the outdated nature of the university's online system and technical glitches

Source: Briefly News