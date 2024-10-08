Dare to Dream: Domestic Worker Becomes UNISA Graduate After Facing Hardships

A LinkedIn user shared the story of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu, a former domestic worker who obtained her degree

Ntombizodwa faced many challenges in life, which included financial difficulties and an unplanned pregnancy

After graduating, the determined woman founded an NPC that lends a helping hand to helpers to reach their full potential

A former domestic worker shared how she became a graduate. Images: @ntombizodwa2811

Some people face immense hardships but refuse to let those challenges hold them back, pushing forward toward their dreams with great determination. One woman became a true source of inspiration, transforming her journey from being a domestic worker to proudly graduating despite the odds.

A story of success

In a LinkedIn post, Valentine Zoza, the founder and CEO of Women Power Africa, shared the story of a woman who, despite her upbringing, managed to make a success of herself.

Hailing from the village of Tonteldoos in Mpumalanga, Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu had always wanted to further her education. However, many factors (such as financial difficulties, a poor education system, a lack of resources and development in rural areas and an unplanned pregnancy) stopped her from reaching her goals.

Ntombizodwa shared that she spent her childhood on a farm, where her grandparents raised her with her three siblings while her parents worked in Gauteng.

"It was a tough environment with no electricity, no water supply, and extremely far from school."

Although she faced the above difficulties, the determined woman completed high school in 2003 and moved into a shack in a village in Mountain View to care for her young sister while her parents still worked in another province.

Valentine also shared in his post that Ntombizodwa fell pregnant at 19 and had to forgo pursuing her studies at Tshwane University of Technology. She then started working as a domestic worker to provide for her daughter, moving to Pretoria East in 2007.

In 2008, she worked for a family contributing to her successful future.

From domestic worker to graduate

During the four years she worked for the family, Ntombizodwa taught herself how to use a computer and drive and became a receptionist. In 2014, her employer supported her part-time studies.

Four years later, at the age of 32, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and Communication Facilitation from UNISA while raising her daughter and dealing with both her parents' deaths.

Now an author, entrepreneur, and advocate for the education of young women, Ntombizodwa is the founder of Help One Helper, an NPC which aims to empower helpers to continue their studies and reach their full potential.

