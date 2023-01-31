A young man from Limpopo is repeating Grade 8 for the sixth time and SA is concerned

One teacher at the school says a lot of Grade 8 pupils cannot even write their names

The people of Mzansi fear how the system is failing children who are the future of the country

Matshumane Secondary School in Glen Cowie, near Jane Furse, in Limpopo, has a pupil repeating Grade 8 for the sixth time. This news has left Mzansi citizens with a lot of strong emotions.

It is no secret that there are major fundamental issues with the South African education system. Stories like this remind people how badly the system is failing our children.

Sunday World reported that the school says there are children in Grade 8 who can’t even write their names, not to mention the 19 girls who fell pregnant and the 25-year-old matric students.

Ntibaneng Maepa-Chokoe, a teacher who has been with the school for 36 years, says there is a “serious problem” at the school that needs immediate attention.

Advice Motene is the young man repeating Grade 8 for the sixth time. He will be 20 in June and his grandparents are worried.

“He is a quiet, respectful and helpful boy who assists me with farming. His situation at school is making me sick. I’m not well because of Advice being stuck in the same grade for so many years. He now spends a lot of time in his room,” his grandfather told the publication.

The people of Mzansi show concern, claiming the education system is crumbling

Seeing the story on Facebook, concerned Mzansi citizens took to the comments to air their worries and frustrations.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Mompati Senne said:

“That's bad, the child needs help.”

Nosipho Book said:

“There's something wrong with the education system because parents don't know what to do. The principal and teachers are to be blamed. Such a child should have been referred to social workers and or students studying psychology for assessment.”

Thabo P Mamatshele said:

“Banna no ways. That’s my village”

Mamatshepo Maseha said:

“Useless teachers, can’t they advise the parents to take him somewhere for help at least?”

