Mzansi people see an asteroid that is set to come very close to the Earth as an opportunity to fix problems

NASA claims that it is truck sized and set to skim earth next week Thursday

The people of SA have asked the asteroid to hit various people and things, like Eskom and Ramaphosa

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

With all the issues the people of Mzansi are facing, an asteroid that is said to come ‘extraordinarily close to the Earth is the least of their worries… however, some feel it could be the solution.

Mzansi is praying the asteroid hits “Eskom, Ramaphosa or Luthuli House,” we need a miracle. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From Eskom to Ramaphosa, the people of South Africa are questioning the state of our beloved country on a daily.

ENCA reported that NASA has shared that there is an asteroid which is in orbit and it is extremely close to the Earth. It is apparently ‘truck sized’ and set to skim earth’s atmosphere next Thursday.

Mzansi calls on the asteroid to eliminate some of their problems

The publication shared the news on its Facebook page and Mzansi citizens had a good laugh by listing who they’d appreciate the asteroid hit if it did make its way to earth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look:

Adonijah Nikole Abrahams said:

“This is the rock that killed the dinosaurs... Tell it to hit Luthuli House...”

Zak Grimbeek said:

“It's coming to get Ramaphosa and take him to a galaxy far far away.”

Desmond Rams said:

“Finally, God is answering my prayers Jehovah I asked to hit Luthuli house, ANC Members, my manager's family, Makhelwane and don't forget Eskom head office then leave your kids alone.”

Lalas Kholo said:

“I don't know what that is but ANC ate that Asteroid money”

Fathima Sheik said:

“Can it bring some “light” to South Africa or can it hit ESKOM.”

DA Earns Mzansi’s respect for loadshedding-ending plan in Cape Town: “I’ll reconsider voting again”

In other news, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) seems to be earning a few extra votes after the City of Cape Town announced plans to tackle loadshedding in the Western Cape.

The city will pay cash and incentives to businesses and households that generate excess power and feed it back to the grid. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the initiative aims to reduce four stages of loadshedding.

ENCA reported that the mayor shared details about the three-phase independent power plan. He said:

“Firstly, we are buying independent power from sources other than Eskom renewable power mainly. Secondly, we have our power heroes’ programme which pays people an incentive to save power at the peak hours of the day…”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News