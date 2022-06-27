A video of a woman attempting to hide her personal items in her man’s car has been circulating online

The footage was shared by @Mrs_Smale and shows the lady placing her shoes, lip gloss, and coat in the car before her man leaves for a trip

The post sparked a debate as some found her strategy innocently cute whereas several others thought she was insecure

A video of a lady attempting to strategically mark her territory behind her bae’s back had Mzansi netizens amused and with many opinions.

Twitter user @Mrs_Smale posted the video which shows the lady placing some of her personal items inside her man’s car without realising that he was recording during the sneaky act. The man can be heard saying, he’s noticed that she does this every time he needs to take a trip alone.

A lady wanted to make it known that her man was taken by placing her belongings in his car. Image: @Mrs_Smale/Twitter

When she back walks into the house the man asks her what she was doing to which she responds with shock and a guilty giggle.

They walk together to the car as the lady reveals that she hid her high heels, lip gloss, and fur coat in the car. This is presumably, to make it known that there is a woman in her man’s life in case someone else tries their luck.

The tweet was captioned:

“If you get to this point as a woman it’s best you leave it shem!! Yeka!! ☹️.”

While some peeps found the woman’s act cute and funny, others thought she was quite insecure for going to such lengths.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@madamzoe wrote:

“What makes her think all these things won’t go into a black refuse bag and sit safely in the boot while he does ‘the whatever’ she thinks she’s preventing.”

@MisterMak6 responded:

“She is insecure. She should know her man better, and herself as well. People don't cheat because of you, but because of them.”

@MisterMos replied:

“Niggas scar women then act surprised when they do sh** like this.”

@LehumaNthite commented:

“For some reason, I don't think it is insecurities, I think most women are just like that, they just leave their staff around us to make it known that he is taken.”

Lady shares ehailing driver's heartbreak story after he found out that his wife carrying another man's child

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady shared the spicy details of her recent e-hailing experience when her poor driver was going through the most after his pregnant wife betrayed him for another man.

Twitter user @ThobyMadikizela posted a tweet where she revealed how her Uber driver confided in her about how he found out that his wife was pregnant with another man’s child.

She wrote: “My Uber driver uyagowa yho yho yhoHe’s telling me that he just found out that his wife is carrying another man’s baby. As he is telling me the story the guy calls him and he asked me to answer. The other guy uthi he wants to give him his lobola back cause the is no way he is letting her go, she is a keeper. He wanted to talk man to man.”

