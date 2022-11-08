Busiswa Gqulu is on a mission to take over the world with her unique Gqom music, and her fans are here for growth. The star has been making major moves locally and internationally; she says it's only the beginning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The singer has been consistently releasing hits since her arrival on the scene. Releasing songs like My Power and the Mzansi favourite track SBWL.

Busiswa is taking over the world with her amazing vocals and dance skills. Image: @busiswaah.

Source: Instagram

Here's a look at Busiswa's rise to fame, dominating the Gqom industry and becoming an internationally acclaimed artist.

Rise to fame

Busiswa rose to fame when she featured on DJ Zinhle's timeless classic My Name Is in 2011. The song shot Busiswa into the spotlight, securing her the bag and gigs in and around South Africa and neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe and Namibia.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Releasing fire albums

There was no stopping for Busiswa once she was in the entertainment industry. The singer released her popular albums Highly Favoured and Summer Life in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Crossing Over to Amapiano

It was not difficult for Busiswa to transition from Gqom to Amapiano because she is talented and can do absolutely anything. In 2020, the Bazoyenza hitmaker dropped her third studio album, My Side of The Story. The body of work featuring tracks like SBWL featuring Kamo Mphela became an immediate hit in South Africa.

Working with Beyoncé on her album: The Lion King: The Gift

The talented singer and songwriter left South Africans beaming with pride when she was hand-picked by the one and only Beyoncé Knowles to feature on her album, The Lion King: The Gift, alongside Moonchild Sanelley. According to TimesLIVE, Busiswa took to her Instagram page at the time and penned a heartfelt message to Moonchild, celebrating their boss moves. She wrote:

"Congratulations, Moonchild, I know how much this day means to you. I've seen your rejections, disappointments, and hopes at close range, and now it's time for The Gift to finally take you to your destiny. You inspire me too. I have many stories to tell your kids. Love you."

Appearing on Love and Hip Hop

Busiswa set the bar very high when she appeared on the popular American reality series Love and Hip Hop. Speaking in an interview on the Journalistdj.com said she was invited to the show because of her love for African music and dance.

"I got to be a guest on one of the series where the cast of Love and Hip Hop were discovering their African lineage. From my perspective, I had the opportunity to tell them what I appreciate, enjoy, love, hate, acknowledge and deny about being African."

Who does she look up to?

Busiswa looks up to many local legends. She said her role models include former Bongo Maffin member Thandiswa 'King Tha' Mazwai, Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla, the late Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa.

"There are a lot of women who inspired me like Thandiswa Mazwai, Nhlanhla from Mafikizolo, Lebo Matosa and Brenda Fassie."

Working on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

Busiswa made the country proud once again when she and Dbn Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo worked on two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

According to Eyewitness News, the South African stars worked on two tracks titled Jele and Love & Loyalty (Believe). The Makazi hitmaker bragged about working on the soundtrack on her Instagram page. She shared a screenshot and wrote:

"Say something else, please. I dare you. Yithi Peh! #blackpanther #wakandaforever."

Opens up about her baby daddy

The star, who usually keeps her private information away from social media, opened up about her deadbeat baby daddy during an interview on Somizi Mhlongo's show, Downtime With Somizi.

According to News24, the Bazoyenza hitmaker said her baby daddy Katlego "DJ Kaygee" Mlangeni was not ready to take on his responsibility as a father. Per the publication, Busiswa had her baby boy when she was 29, and DJ Kaygee was 24.

She said if she had to choose her baby daddy again, she wouldn't choose him. She said:

"I have a child, and if I were to choose the father, it would not be the person who is his father. The father of my child just didn't want to be a father."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News