South African television and radio personality Bonang Matheba has taken to her social media pages to show support for Viola Davis

The talented actress was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category

According to reports, if the star wins this Grammy Award, she will join the prestigious EGOT list

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba is on team Viola Davis. The popular South African media personality headed to social media to celebrate the talented actress in the wake of the Grammy nominations.

Bonang Matheba has taken to her Twitter page to celebrate Viola Davis' Grammy nomination. Image: Getty Images and @bonang_m.

Source: UGC

Viola Davis, who starred in movies such as How To Get Away With Murder and The Woman King alongside Thuso Mbedu was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category. Davis is in the running for the gong alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, and Questlove.

The star has been nominated for her memoir Finding Me. According to Deadline, if she wins this top award, she will join the rare EGOT list.

Taking to her Twitter page, Bonang Matheba shared a post about the star's nomination and proclaimed that she is going to take the top award home. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"She WILL win."

Moghel's followers headed to her timeline to share thoughts on Viola Davis' nomination. Many agreed with the Being Bonang star that The Woman King actress was going to take the gong home.

@tueloo_m wrote:

"Absolutely VIOLA everything DAVIS. ."

@nature_reese commented:

"Screamed when they called out Finding Me ."

@BOKAMOS15865880 added:

"She will definitely."

Kelly Khumalo: Mzansi puts Senzo Meyiwa murder trial drama aside and praise the singer for her singing talent in recent Bazokhuluma live clip

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has received her flowers while she can still smell them. Social media users lauded the talented singer's powerful vocals in Bazokhuluma.

Kelly recently dropped Bazokhuluma on 04 November. The musician later released a live clip on YouTube on 11 November 2022. She featured Zakwe and Mthunzi in the hit song.

Kelly's powerful vocals in the live performance clip got peeps taking off their hats and praising the stunner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News