Busiswa held her 35th birthday party at a popular cafe which was attended by some of her close friends and family members

Even radio and TV personality Pearl Thusi was in attendance at the event which The Glenlivet SA hosted

Busiswa will also be having a music extravaganza where some popular local artists will be setting the Zig Zag stage on fire

Busiswa’s 35th birthday celebrations will continue at Zig Zag Cafe. Image: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Comeback singer Busiswa Gqulu had an epic 35th birthday celebration. She shared some birthday content with her followers.

Busiswa dances the night away with friends

Friend Bulie Nazo gifted the Eazy hitmaker with an epic birthday celebration at a popular cafe. In attendance were some of her close friends and family members.

Even radio and TV personality Pearl Thusi was present at the event hosted by The Glenlivet SA.

Thanking her guests, Busiswa, in a cool Instagram post, said:

"35?? THIRTY-FIIINE!! Thank you for all your birthday messages it’ll take me a month to get through all of them, but I’m blessed beyond measure & I appreciate the people who cover me with love & positivity. Thank you, @bulienazo_ for gifting me this dinner & thank you to my people for bringing me actual gifts. I love them!"

More celebrations with more artists

Busiswa will also be having a music extravaganza where some popular local artists will be setting the Zig Zag stage on fire.

The star said she wants to celebrate her birthday with her fans at the popular venue.

"I want to celebrate 35 with all the people who have made it possible for me to live my dreams. MY FANS. Starting with @zigzagcafesa on the 25th; the lineup is all my current favs."

Some people performing are Kamo Mphela, Professor Lady Du, Rethabile Winnie Khumalo and many more.

Busiswa speaks on her comeback

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busiswa recently ended her hiatus when she dropped a new song titled Eazy.

The singer has been quiet for far too long and after her dramatic weight loss, had fans worried about her well-being.

The Ngoku hitmaker told Briefly News that she has more music at her disposal and is waiting for the right moment to release it.

Source: Briefly News