South African pop artist Marc Rantseli, known for his role in the 80s duo MarcAlex, passed away on 9 November 2023, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Rantseli, who fell ill during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, was diagnosed with an arterial bulge near the brain.

As a key figure in MarcAlex, Marc Rantseli contributed to iconic hits like Quick Quick in 1988, leaving a lasting impact on the South African music scene

One-half of the popular 80s pop duo MarcAlex, Marc Rantseli has passed away. Rantseli reportedly died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on 9 November 2023.

Musician Marc Rantseli of MarcAlex passed away. Image: @Grimville and @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Marc Rantseli succumbs to brain tumour

The South African music industry is mourning the death of another artist. Popular singer and songwriter Marc Rantseli was a member of the award-winning 80's pop duo MarcAlex.

Sources close to the musician told ZiMoja that Rantseli started getting sick during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He was later diagnosed with a bulge in a weak area of an artery in or around the brain.

Who was Marc Rantseli and his impact on SA music?

Marc Ranseli was one of the founding members of the award-winning group MarcAlex. He was the elder brother in the group and worked with his younger brother Alex.

The pop duo who came from Diepkloof in Soweto released timeless classics like the 1988 hit Quick Quick. The song became a popular crossover hit for top radio stations at the time.

Part of MarcAlex's discography includes the 1988 self-titled album MarcAlex and other albums like Yeah, Enjoy, Ai, Ai, Ai. The duo went their separate ways to pursue solo careers and later reunited. They released Stolen My Heart and Looking Back in 2009 and The Very Best Of MarcAlex in 2012.

Marc also worked as the vice president of the Music Publishers Association of South Africa (MASA).

Source: Briefly News