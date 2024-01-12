Maglera Doe Boy received a dap from Apple Music

The Klerksdorp crooner made the list of Apple Music's Africa Rising class of 2024

MDB said the recognition makes him excited about the future and growth of South African music

Apple Music recently gave our boy Maglera Doe Boy his flowers. The Makazana hitmaker was inducted into the Africa Rising class of 2024 playlist among other African superstars making waves across the continent.

Maglera Doe Boy lands on Apple Music's playlist

Klerksdorp emcee, Maglera Doe Boy is beaming with pride after receiving a huge dap from Apple Music.

The Kanana rapper landed on Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of 2024 playlist, and his hit track, Makazana, was highlighted as one of the songs to look out for. South African pop star, Tyla also made the cut with her new song, Truth or Dare.

MDB said the recognition was a big win for local hip hop, saying he's excited for the growth of South African music:

"This is such a beautiful era for identification, people sound like where they came from. I’m very excited about the cultural aspect of it, I feel like it’s about to get bigger, which is great for getting the sound to the rest of the world.”

As one of the most skilled rappers in the country, it took some time for listeners to understand MDB's music, not to mention his unique colloquialism - and he told Briefly News that it was all worth it:

"I appreciate South Africa’s people for taking their time to understand me as an artist."

Maglera Doe Boy shows love to Khuli Chana

MDN says someone who was instrumental in shaping him as an artist and businessman was Khuli Chana.

The Klerksdorp rapper went under Khuli's wing to seek guidance and a formal introduction to the South African music industry even though he had been making music for quite some time (since primary school!).

MDB says one of the most important things he learnt from the Mnatebawen hitmaker was how to carry himself in the public eye, saying Khuli is always humble and professional.

The two's brother-like bond is one to marvel at, where you can tell just how proud Khuli is of how his protege has turned out.

Ladies drool over Maglera Doe Boy

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Maglera Doe Boy's photo with Tyla that had Mzansi ladies losing their minds.

The Kanana emcee rocked a pair of Fabiani shorts, showing off his toned legs while also embracing his skhothane style with the South African-Italian brand:

monthe_lone said:

"AH AH, guys, look at Maglera! Any day, honestly."

