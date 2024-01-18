Rapper Big Xhosa has his eyes set on the bigger prize as he looks to take his career to greater heights

Big Xhosa plans to advance his career by collaborating with more prominent artists and possibly tapping into the international market

The rapper shared his plans with Briefly News and said his career will only go onward and upwards

Big Xhosa's career plans include possible international features. Image: @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

It's only onward and upward for rapper Big Xhosa, who has his eyes set on the bigger prize. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Big Xhosa mentioned his big career plans and how he plans to tackle them.

Big Xhosa shares plans for 2024

The Ikuku Endala hitmaker gears up for an epic 2024. The rapper grew into superstardom with a diss track aimed at several rappers in Mzansi. When his video gained traction, he was on everyone's lips and has been to date.

As the year starts and many draft resolutions, Big Xhosa shares his with Briefly News.

"My plans for 2024 are to drop more music with bigger features. It's only gonna go upwards from here."

International features in the pipeline

The My Ex rapper plans to advance his career by collaborating with more prominent artists and possibly tap into the international market.

"My other plan is to also take the international route and not just end up here in South Africa."

Big Xhosa gets real about feeling lonely

Just recently, Big Xhosa wrote on his social media account how he has gotten lonely since he acquired fame.

He explained to Briefly News that people often assume famous people have everything figured out.

"A lot of people assume that you have everything figured out when you are famous. People approach you in a different manner; they treat you differently. Some show you fake love; some pretend that they love you. You just can never be too sure.

"My interaction with my close family as well, like you're not really sure like what is going on because people think you have everything figured out."

Big Xhosa hints at working with Cassper Nyovest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Xhosa has excited fans by hinting at a collaboration with hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild Sanelly.

South African music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming project, expressing their enthusiasm on social media.

