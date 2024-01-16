Big Xhosa has opened up about feeling lonely and having to buy himself gifts since he became famous

The Ikuku Endala hitmaker says nobody buys gifts, even on special days, so he spoils himself

Xhosa also mentioned that he understands that fame comes with isolation, so he will not be loved the same way he loves

Big Xhosa admits to spoiling himself on his birthday because nobody does that for him. Image: @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

Fame comes with massive changes in a person's life, and Big Xhosa is learning that the hard way.

Big Xhosa admits to feeling lonely

Internet sensation turned rap star Big Xhosa has opened up about feeling lonesome since he acquired fame. Big Xhosa admitted to buying himself gifts even on special days like his birthday.

The reason for this, according to him, is because nobody buys him gifts or even reciprocates the energy of giving that he has.

Taking to social media, the Ikuku Endala hitmaker said:

“I’ve never had anyone do something nice for me since I got popular. Even on my birthdays, I buy myself gifts and try to imagine if someone bought them for me. I’m always on the giving side rather than the receiving side. I'm not complaining, but as my career grows and I’ll get to new heights, I’m beginning to understand that I’ll never be genuinely loved unless I’m providing something. It’s okay, though.”

Big Xhosa's career is taking off with heavyweight features

The rapper recently collaborated with Big Zulu for a song, My Ex, showing that his career is taking off.

He said he reached out to Big Zulu on Instagram DMs, and he only got to work with him a year later.

Xhosa first started out as an internet sensation who dissed several rappers in the industry. He did, however, admit that he did this to gain the spotlight.

"It was to get attention so I could drop real music."

Big Xhosa is working on new music with Cassper Nyovest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Xhosa hinted at a collaboration with hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild Sanelly.

South African hiphop lovers eagerly anticipate the upcoming project, expressing their enthusiasm on social media.

