Popular singer Makhadzi responded to all her haters on social media

The venda queen came gun blazing on Instagram and had a live video addressing people who call her ugly every day

The Ghanama hitmaker mentioned she has accepted herself the way she is and that she loves herself

Makhadzi responded to haters that her ugly daily. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Singer Makhadzi has had enough of social media bullies who always say negative things about her on social media. The 27-years-old Mjolo hitmaker vented during her Instagram live video recently.

Makhadzi address haters who call her ugly

The year has just started, and already there has been drama and cyberbullying. The popular Venda singer has opened up and responded to all her haters who always call her ugly on social media.

Makhadzi, who also shared a distressing message on Facebook last year, recently did a live video where she shared that she is tired of bullies who use fake accounts to bash her physical appearance. In the video, the star is heard sharing that she has accepted herself the way she is. She said:

"People are DMing me telling me that they are sorry, okay guys I appreciate that but there is no need for you to apologies for people who call me ugly everyday. Guys I am tired of you calling me ugly, I have accepted myself the way I am and It doesn't do anything to me.

"I ask myself a question that why you are saying this everyday, and its not my fans its people with fake accounts. My fans a shocked that you guys call me ugly cause they see the beautiful me and they know I love myself like that and they don't see the ugliness that you are talking about, even my boyfriend gets shocked."

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a snippet of the live video on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Makhadzi respond to haters..."

See the post below:

Fans defend Makhadzi

See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I don’t care who says what … Makahdzi is more beautiful than Beyonce."

@Sthamber shared:

"Many celebrities are coming out to defend themselves against cruel social media comments. Social media is a tough space even more so when you are a public figure. She will be attacked for something else on the same recording."

@Ndake_nkj wrote:

"People are just pathetic and bitter ... how do you hide behind your phone and DM someone that they re ugly..."

@vonakalani responded:

"But calling her ugly is so old maaan,we now see it as simple hate and jealous,no space in our society,We celebrate her talents and we find her beautiful."

@MachineCulture2 replied:

"What? Who are those blind people. Makhadzi is the most beautiful woman in South Africa."

@MemmeRuth mentioned:

"They will never find peace whenever they realize you are greater than their lame good for nothing words... Keep shining lala..."

