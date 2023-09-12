Big Xhosa has been battling with fans about his song with Big Zulu not being out yet

The Ninyile rapper addressed his frustrated supporters, giving them his word that the song will be released soon

Big Xhosa also revealed plans for something bigger that he'll be sharing in due course

Big Xhosa says that he has to do everything right to ensure a seamless release for 'My Ex' with Big Zulu. Images: bigxhosa_.

Source: Instagram

Big Xhosa is being hounded by fans over the delay of his song with Big Zulu. The rapper has received backlash from impatient supporters since he announced his song with Big Zulu without delivering. My Ex is said to be dropping in September along with visuals and an additional surprise.

Big Xhosa responds to backlash

In an Instagram post shared by SA Hip Hop Mag, Big Xhosa was stunned at the backlash he has endured from his supporters.

Fans have lost their patience and are demanding the Ninyile rapper to release his collaboration with Big Zulu titled My Ex.

"The threats I'm getting over dropping this song with Big Zulu are crazy. I've never been harassed by my supporters to drop a song ever in my life."

He continued:

The song is dropping this month no matter what, we working on the visuals too. Also dropping something that's gonna be huge."

Fans hound Big Xhosa for his song

Since the initial teaser, fans have questioned Big Xhosa on multiple occasions as to what's delaying his track from being released. In his Instagram post, Big Xhosa said he needed to follow the correct procedures:

"This is not as easy as going outside to pee. We've got to do everything right and that's pretty much been the delay but yeah, you guys will get the song."

Eager fans are waiting impatiently for the song:

bejeweledbyshay asked:

"Well when you dropping it? Sheesh!"

scoopy_yung_godd added:

"But release this song!"

sivu.tose posted:

"Hay nawe Maan kudala usilindisile bro!"

goitsimang_setshogoe said:

"Drop the f*cken song!"

snezikumkani responded:

"Brol will you ever going to drop this song or what? People been waiting for so long... Be careful when it drops won't be selling or people lost interest on it."

whawha_the_maverick_ asked:

"Are you going to release the song ?"

mciniseli9 requested:

"Release the song broh spring is calling."

costa_ny08 pleaded:

"Been waiting for months release it, please."

Big Xhosa joins Big Zulu on stage

Briefly News recently covered reactions to Big Xhosa and Big Zulu performing their upcoming song together.

The controversial rapper came on the scene throwing shots at most of the popular emcees in the game for clout but since gaining an audience, Big Xhosa seems to have a solid plan for his music career.

The publication also revealed Big Zulu and Sjava's apparel collection in partnership with South African streetwear brand, Butan.

