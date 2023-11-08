Big Xhosa has excited fans by hinting at a collaboration with hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild Sanelly

Big Xhosa, known for his previous diss track, seems to be focusing on creating music that resonates with his audience

South African music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming project, expressing their enthusiasm on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Big Xhosa had Mzansi social media users jumping with joy after hinting that he is working on a new song with hip-hop giant Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild Sanelly.

Big Xhosa hinted that he is working on a song with Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild. Image: @casspernyovest, @bigxhosa and @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Big Xhosa in studio with top SA stars

Controversial South African musician Big Xhosa is on a mission to drop more hits, and fans are here for it. The star who rose to prominence after dropping a diss track seems to have left that behind and is making great music.

Taking to his Instagram page, Big Xhosa who has a hit song with Big Zulu dropped hints that he is working on a new hit with Cassper Nyovest and Moonchild Sanelley. The star shared a video of their studio session and wrote:

"In studio with the greats… who do you see here? "

Big Xhosa's post gets fans exited

Mzansi music lovers said they can't wait to hear what Big Xhosa, Moonchild and Cassper Nyovest are working on. Fans also said they love that Big Xhosa is now making music they all relate to.

@filmmakerbysoul said:

"You, moon, Cass, photographer and the guy who made a classic song with sjava."

@sam_sho_art1 added:

"Moon Child and Cass "

@barista_siya noted:

"But why ebedroom, ningatyani nina apho "

@tha_real_spiritual_shooter commented:

"Didn't cuh diss nyovest sdukuduku they friends ?"

@razabmeya wrote:

"Even Casper his Enjoying your Melody Hit Song "

Young Stunna drops teaser video for upcoming track

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna, the multi-talented Amapiano hitmaker, has caused chaos with a teaser of his new song ahead of the festive season. Shying away from public expectations, he tapped into his spiritual side with the new track.

The Sete hitmaker switched gears from the famous love song and evoked the Holy Spirit with the new song. He posted a short clip on his Instagram from the music video, a prayer captioned in isiZulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News