Young Stunna, the Piano Hitman, has released a teaser of an unnamed song

He posted a preview of the spiritual Aamapiano banger shot at the beach on his Instagram

The song has since blown up, with some people declaring it their song of the year before it even dropped

Young Stunna, the multi-talented Amapiano hitmaker, has caused chaos with a teaser of his new song ahead of the festive season. Shying away from public expectations, he tapped into his spiritual side with the new track.

Young Stunna has released a teaser video of his upcoming Gospel meets Amapiano track. Images: @opticalillusion.jpeg

Young Stunna teases new song in spiritual video

The Sete hitmaker switched gears from the famous love song and evoked the Holy Spirit with the new song. He posted a short clip on his Instagram from the music video, a prayer captioned in isiZulu, and said:

"I hope we will rest and our prayers have been heard, I hope we will get to him in peace, may he increase and shine."

Check out the video teaser of his new song below:

Young Stunna's new spiritual song leaves Mzansi in awe

This track could easily be one of the best tracks done by this Amapaino artist. Social media users were touched by just the teaser, feeling their lives being transformed by the Gospel meets Amapiano track:

ooh.itz.brandon_johannes said a prayer:

"All those who agree that Young Stunna took you in a moment of meditating."

stunna_daughter was moved:

"Y'all don't understand the power of this song!!! This verse on its own nje!"

thabo_teeman was grateful:

"We're truly blessed to have you MY GOAT!!"

karen.neema complimented:

"Proceeds to make music for the soul."

daddyash30 shared:

"This track gives me goosebumps."

retah_reeboz added:

"When Young Stunna said 'Liyokhala nini icilongo', I felt that."

siyamillionair was wowed:

"He's still cooking and there’s no sign of stopping anytime soon, ningambambi myekeni."

