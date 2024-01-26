Murdah Bongz thanked his family and partners for their support as he debuted his new recording studio

The DJ/ producer showed off his new music space in several photos, saying he was grateful to his loved ones for helping him put it together

Mzansi showed love to Murdah, while other artists promised to stop by to cook up some hits

Murdah Bongz thanked his family and partners for helping him put his recording studio together.

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz is sporting a new recording studio and couldn't help but show it off. The Mohigan Sun hitmaker shared photos of his music sanctuary, saying he was grateful to his family and brand partners for helping make the studio a reality.

Murdah Bongz shows off recording studio

Congratulations are in order for Murdah Bongz, who just completed the finishing touches on his recording studio! The former Black Motion member is beaming with pride at his hard work in putting the studio together, but he says he didn't do it alone.

The SAMA-Award-winning producer shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife, DJ Zinhle, their daughter, Kairo, and several brand partners, including Kistan furniture store, for making his dream a reality:

"It truly does take a village to create a child of the highest quality. I have to thank you all for contributing to my studio. The music that comes from here is unmatched."

Previously, Murdah was taken to court after his former bandmates accused him of stealing their studio equipment in early January 2023.

Mzansi shows love to Murdah Bongz

Fans and peers congratulated Murdah on his new recording studio:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle showed love to her hubby:

"Love you, baby."

Mzansi musician, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) said:

"I need to be here!"

SA musician/ producer, pH Raw X promised:

"Need to pull up and take it all in!!"

Local DJ, Caiiro wrote:

"I must come to check this out!"

Mzansi rap duo, Stino Le Thwenny showed love:

"Beautiful set up."

moipone_moremi praised Murdah:

"Well done! You really take your craft seriously, and it’s beautiful to watch!"

kayise_ngqula posted:

"What dreams are made of."

