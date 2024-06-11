The Major League DJz previewed their upcoming Amapiano collaboration Mine for the Night—Oh Gawd with Wiz Khalifa

Fans and celebrities like DJ Black Coffee, Musa Keys, and DJ Fresh enthusiastically responded to the snippet

The collaboration highlights Major League DJz's success in taking Amapiano to the international stage

The Major League DJz had South African social media buzzing when they shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration with internationally acclaimed rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Major League DJz preview their upcoming song with Wiz Khalifa

Banele and Bandile Mbere, popularly known as the Major League DJz, are taking Amapiano international, and we are here for it. The stars have been performing their hits at international shows like the Coachella Festival and rubbing shoulders with top stars.

The Major League DJz caused a buzz on social media when they shared a snippet of their upcoming song, Mine for the Night—Oh Gawd, on their Instagram page. The post's caption read:

"CULTURE ALWAYS WINS ❤️‼️ ️: Mine for the Night - Oh Gawd…. X @wizkhalifa Loading…."

Mzansi reacts to the Major League DJz upcoming song

Social media was on fire after the clip went viral. The stars' fans and colleagues, including DJ Black Coffee, Musa Keys and DJ Fresh, responded to the post.

@realblackcoffee said:

"Let’s go!!!!!"

@musakeys commented:

"Lavly."

@djfreshsa added:

"FLOW!!!!!!!! PERIOD ‍♂️☄️"

@sonaofficial commented:

"Nah that’s crazy "

@shaunkhalifa00 said:

"Ooh wow this is amazing one of my favourite rap artist wiz making a really clean amapiano song, ooh noo this is beyond bro congrats @majorleaguedjz.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

