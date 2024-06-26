Sizwe Dhlomo gave a hilarious reaction to speculations that the African National Congress(ANC) is in talks with two opposition parties

According to reports, the ANC engaged with the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters

This is in connection with the cabinet announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sizwe Dhlomo's commentary on social media regarding the current political climate in South Africa left his followers chuckling.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the ANC attempting to engage with the MK and EFF. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Is the ANC in talks with the ANC and EFF?

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is expected to announce his cabinet this week.

According to a report from News24, the President is allegedly in talks with the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party (MK) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF.)

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to ANC's move

The celebrated Kaya 959 presenter, Sizwe Dhlomo, gave a pretty hilarious reaction to the news.

On his Twitter (X) account, Dhlomo said, "There you go."

Mzansi jokes with Sizwe after announcement

Reacting to the news, netizens added their two cents and reacted by saying desperate times call for desperate measures.

@SupaJacks laughed:

"Lol.. The owners of the Rand won't be happy with this Siz. Mark this comment. There will be reports of the rand collapsing later today."

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

"So what’s the plan @MYANC since DA helped u retain Ramaphosa as a president! Lol… ANC thinks they can simply just switch over like that."

@Sphe____ said:

"Who do they think they are without the MK and EF?"

@ItsDaRealJay added:

"Bro, I'm telling you the ANC and the DA are playing us. This is manufactured tension Cyril knows his mandate, and he will attempt to fulfil it no matter what. The MK party is the thorn under his foot right now, not the demands by DA."

@nyakujnr shared:

"MK must ask ANC to appoint Dr Hlophe Minister of justice, wanna see something."

