A queer couple that tied the knot after five weeks of meeting has parted ways in less than a month of their marriage

One of them claimed that he was scammed by the other and was blinded by his love for him

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their shock and disbelief

A duo has parted way in less than a month into their marriage. Images: Lucas Modiba

A queer couple that met on LinkedIn and tied the knot in just a few weeks has broken up.

According to Lucas Modiba, his ex-husband is a scammer. He said he worked with a lot of people to conduct his shady dealings. Modiba admitted he loved his ex-hubby to the point where he covered everything for their wedding because he lost his job a week before they tied the knot.

The gent further said he never met his ex-husband's family. All the people that he met including the ones that attended their wedding were just actors working with his man.

The duo tied the knot five weeks after meeting on LinkedIn. It took the two four dates to decide that they wanted to be in each other's lives forever.

Couple divorces less than a month into their marriage

Netizens in disbelief over the news

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their shock and feeling sorry for Modiba.

@Baba Majijo commented:

"Nahhh the guy must have been very good for u not to see ...indeed love is blind. Sorry bro !!"

@Tumisang Phakz was sad:

"I'm really sorry man that's very bad hey."

@Dean Mpisane was shocked:

"Aibo 💀."

@Gomolemo R Deauntay said:

"Aowa man isn't it you who met your husband 5 weeks ago?"

