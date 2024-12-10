South African women had to review their wish to become moms after watching a lady's pregnancy journey

Ewa Williams shared her footage and struggles of being in labour on TikTok and immediately went viral

A lot of women dream of one day finding the perfect partner and starting a family with them.

Mzansi ladies had to think twice about pregnancy after seeing a lady's experience in the labour ward. Image: @__ewa.williams

Source: TikTok

Most of the ladies who desire such a future barely think about the realities of living their dream life.

Woman's pregnancy journey scares SA ladies

The labour ward has been a very feared place by many ladies who dream of one-day having kids. Some women do not make it out alive from that hospital room or get major complications after giving birth.

A lady on TikTok sparked fear when she shared her labour pains in a now-viral TikTok. The hun looked like she experienced an intense electric shock as she winced and held on to her hospital bed to express the pain she felt.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's labour ward experience on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Thrift.By.Olori🛍️❤️ tried to comfort future mommies:

"If you're not pregnant but still you're scared, gather here, and let's hug ourselves."

@nini_proud💠 asked:

"Wait, is it worse than period pain?"

@mamorena_palesa commented:

"This is dangerous. Not me laughing so hard while I'm also pregnant."

@kay.lah2 explained:

"Apparently, labour pain is a combination of nine months of menstruation period pains that you missed due to pregnancy."

@Frannie ❤️ said:

"God abeg, I don't want to do this for a man that's not worth it."

@Lulu shared:

"The pain is not making sure; it's like you are dying but still alive."

