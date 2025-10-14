Faf de Klerk, the celebrated Springbok scrumhalf, took his love for rugby and South African pride beyond the field when he launched Faffies swimwear

The brand embodies the energy, passion, and spirit of South African sport, which is inspired by Faf’s iconic moments with the Springboks

Designed for all ages and sizes, Faffies combines comfort and style, making it suitable for workouts, saunas, and everyday wear

In June 2024, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk launched Faffies, a swimwear line that celebrates South African culture and unity.

Faf de Klerk in action for the Springboks against the Barbarians. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

The brand's inception was inspired by Faf's iconic 2019 Rugby World Cup celebration, where he donned a South African flag Speedo during a meeting with Prince Harry. This bold display of patriotism resonated with fans and laid the foundation for Faffies.

De Klerk, who was pictured unwinding in Sossusvlei with his family in September 2025, joined forces to launch his brand.

Collaborating with his brother-in-law, Luan van Niekerk and fashion expert Nikita du Toit, Faf envisioned a brand that extends beyond swimwear.

Faffies aims to unite South Africans through shared experiences, from rugby matches to family gatherings, encapsulating the essence of "Lekker vibes" and "GROOT gees".

From Springbok Star to Faffies Swimwear Entrepreneur

The brand offers swimwear for every age and size, from toddlers to men’s size 40. Its moisture-absorbing, comfortable designs are suitable for gyms, saunas, cold plunges, and everyday wear.

Faf himself wears Faffies under his training gear, appreciating the comfort and practicality of the pieces.

Faffies offers four main styles, each reflecting a different aspect of South African pride and culture. The Original Faffie features the South African flag, celebrating national unity and identity, while the Bokkie draws inspiration from the Springboks, capturing the energy, passion, and excitement of South African rugby.

The Heritage Collection, available in pink and blue, pays tribute to the everyday traditions and cherished aspects of South African life, highlighting the experiences and heritage that make the country unique.

Faffies Swimwear: South African Pride

All Faffies swimwear is designed and produced in Cape Town with locally sourced materials. This approach ensures high quality while supporting South African industries and skilled artisans.

Faffies is more than a swimwear brand; it’s a movement. It celebrates South African culture, the power of sport to unite, and the values of community and shared pride. With plans to expand into other products, Faffies aims to continue bringing a piece of South Africa to every wardrobe.

The brand's slogan, "Size doesn't matter," emphasises inclusivity and body positivity, ensuring that everyone can partake in the Faffies experience.

In 2023, he spoke passionately about his love for the South African flag and how he always wore the South African Speedo when playing for the Springboks.

Faf de Klerk was part of the team that won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

De Klerk was recently spotted chilling with Cheslin Kolbe and a Fast & Furious movie star. He remains one of the fan favourites in the South African rugby community.

Faf de Klerk and wife Miné expect their second baby

The couple is expecting their second child, and Miné van Niekerk took to her official Instagram page in June 2025 to announce that they were expecting a girl.

She posted a picture of herself, Faf de Klerk, and their daughter, adding a lovely caption to make the announcement.

