Miné van Niekerk, wife of Springbok star Faf de Klerk, has announced that they are expecting their second child on social media.

Faf and Miné, who got married in 2022, welcomed their first child last year and have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life with their respective followers online.

De Klerk was recently spotted chilling with Cheslin Kolbe and a Fast and Furious movie star. He remains one of the fan favourites in the South African rugby community.

Faf de Klerk and wife Miné expect second baby

Miné van Niekerk took to her official Instagram page to announce that she's pregnant with the couple's second baby. She also confirmed the gender to be a girl.

She posted a picture of herself, Faf de Klerk, and their daughter, adding a lovely caption to make the announcement.

“Surprise. We’re growing the de Klerk team. Big sister duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate. Another girl on the way,” the caption reads.

As the couple prepares to welcome their new addition to the family, fans will no doubt be following their story with excitement and support.

Faf's family news came weeks after Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, announced they were also expecting their second baby.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans, fellow players, and their respective followers on social media.

Fans congratulate Faf de Klerk and his wife

lizlryan said:

"I like the Bokke have a plan for 2045! 😂 Congratulations!"

sylvia_visagie commented:

"Soooo excited with you guys!! 💕 🌸 🎀 Know she is going to be just as FREAKING CUTE as darling Remi! "

ukekageju reacted:

"One thing about Bokkie family, they are growing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 family"

domenicadeallende wrote:

"Congratulations guys 😍💓💓💓💓 so excited for you!!"

chloe__harmon celebrate with them:

"Amazing!! Congratulations to you all. Adding to the girl gang 🫶🏽🫶🏽"

danii_gon06 shared:

"Do you guys sit together & plan this? ❤️😂 Congratulations! X"

marcia.maguba responded:

"Congrats guys 😍❤️eben and pollard also expecting 🙌can’t wait for the baby boks 😂"

melvina.777 added:

"Ooh no @fafster09 the girls must play rugby.. maybe the next one.. or twins... It's celebs time😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News