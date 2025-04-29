Siya Kolisi's former partner Rachel Kolisi has reacted joyfully after Handre Polland and his wife, Marise Pollard, announced that they are expecting a baby

The South African couple shared a gender reveal and also announced the month they are having their second born

The exciting post by the Pollards sparked loads of congratulatory messages from their fans and followers on social media

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, couldn't contain her joy as she shared her excitement after hearing the news that Handre Pollard's wife, Marise, is expecting a baby.

The exciting news was confirmed by Marise, who took to her social media page to share her pregnancy announcement along with unveiling the gender of her baby.

The South African couple currently have a son, Hunter Andre Pollard, who recently celebrated his first-ever birthday and will be a big brother in a few months.

Handre and Marise Pollard announce they are expecting a baby and also unveil the gender. Photo: Thomas Samson.

Pollard's wife announces pregnancy, unveils baby's gender

On Tuesday, Marise took to her official Instagram page to confirm that she's expecting a new baby, and her son would be a big brother after celebrating his one-year birthday a few days ago.

She shared a video alongside her husband and son on IG and added a lovely caption to confirm she would be having a baby girl by October.

“Our family is growing! 🍼 Hunter is going to be a big brother and we are beyond excited. God is so good. Our little girl will join us at the end of October 🎀," Marise captioned the video she shared online.

Rachel Kolisi reacts as Pollard's wife announces pregnancy

Rachel Kolisi was one of the top celebrities to react to the news about the Pollard family expecting a baby girl later this year.

The former wife of the Springboks captain took to the comment section of the post shared by Marise to express her excitement about the news.

“I’m so exciteddddd 🥹😍❤️,” the South African businesswoman said.

Rachel Kolisi expresses her excitement as Handre and Marise Pollard announced they are expecting a baby. Photo: Edrea du Toit.

Rachel was not the only one who reacted to the lovely news shared by Marise and Handre. Layla Kolbe, along with the South African couple's fans and followers, also celebrated with them.

Reactions as Pollard's wife announces pregnancy

Netizens quickly flooded Marise's post with congratulatory messages as they were delighted by the news.

kelseyjdales said:

"Where is the dress from please! 😍 Biggest congratulations- the best pregnancy announcement I’ve seen. So beautiful. Very blessed 🌷."

juanrimostert5 wrote:

"You guys😍 👏 👏 congratulations! Very excited with you ❤️."

layla_kolbe added:

"So good! 🙏🏽❤️"

aletia.goosen shared:

"So freaking excited with you darlings 🙏🏼"

anniemadgett reacted:

"Amazing🥹🥹 so happy for you!! Congratulations❤️."

anneleemurray commented:

"Such wonderful wonderful news 🩷🩷🩷I’m beyond happy and excited for you all."

