The South African rugby community has lost yet another icon in the sport as former Proteas player Gregory “Green” Vigo passed away at the age of 75 over the weekend in Manchester, England.

Vigo earned his first call-up to the Proteas under the South African Rugby Football Federation (SARFF) in 1970. He began his rugby union journey with the Saldanha Tigers along the West Coast.

However, the restrictive apartheid-era policies and the scarcity of advancement opportunities in South Africa prompted him to change codes in 1973, opting for rugby league.

Recently, former South African rugby player Russell Nelson died in South Africa, and a young player died during training.

Vigo's rugby career path

Before that transition, Vigo toured England and the Netherlands with the Proteas. In 1972, representing the Swartland Union at the provincial level, he also lined up in Cape Town against a visiting England team, playing alongside Errol Tobias, who would later become a Springbok.

Following his move to rugby league, driven by the limited prospects available in union at the time, Vigo signed with the prominent English side Wigan. He featured in 168 first-team matches for the club and crossed the try line 86 times. He subsequently continued his league career with Swinton and Oldham.

During his time at Wigan, he earned selection for the Other Nationalities rugby league side, a representative team. Had injuries not intervened, he was strongly tipped to be included in Great Britain’s touring squad for Australia.

SA Rugby president mourns Vigo's death

The South African Rugby Football Federation president, Mr Mark Alexander, took the lead by paying his last respects to Vigo after his passing was confirmed.

Alexander described Vigo as a towering figure during one of the most turbulent periods in South African rugby, marked by deep racial and structural divisions. He noted that history will never fully reveal how far Vigo’s career might have progressed had he been granted broader opportunities at the time.

Regarded as an icon in both Federation rugby and rugby league in England, Vigo was widely considered among the standout players of his era.

Though a fisherman by trade and passion, his devotion to rugby defined much of his life. Alexander reflected that, under different political circumstances, Vigo could well have represented the South African national rugby union team, were it not for the racial restrictions of the period. Despite settling in the United Kingdom, he maintained strong ties with his roots, regularly supporting and even sponsoring rugby teams in South Africa.

Alexander concluded by saying Vigo’s contribution to the sport and his community will endure. He extended condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, expressing hope that they find comfort in the legacy of a man who embodied South African rugby both on and off the field.

South African rugby fans also joined Alexander in paying tribute to Vigo on social media.

Eugene Sias said:

"Rest In Peace, the great rugby Adel from Saldanha... We can proudly say that Vigo in the early 70s was the best wing in SA. That he would have been the first brown Springbok... proud son of Saldanha Tigers."

Christine Jacobs wrote:

"Wow. I remember my dad, Lionel Clarke, always proudly telling stories about him. RIP"

Shaulin Papier shared:

"RIP legend x at least had the privilege to meet him 🙏 🙏."

Kallie Klaasen commented:

"Rest in peace.. deepest sympathy to his family🙏🏉🏉."

Nico Apollis added:

"Rest in peace, Giant."

