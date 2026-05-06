Social media is curious about Mohale Motaung's whereabouts, suspecting that the influencer may have quietly gone off the radar

Despite still being active on social media and collaborating with brands, many people argued that he wasn't getting as much publicity as he was when he was married to Somizi Mhlongo

Meanwhile, supporters noted that Mohale was happier than ever and was working on growing his career away from the drama and tabloids

Mzansi asked about Mohale Motaung's whereabouts. Images: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The curiosity surrounding Mohale Motaung’s life has reached a fever pitch as social media users begin to question whether the influencer has intentionally stepped out of the spotlight.

While Mohale remains active with collaborations and consistent posting for brand partners like Omoda and Savannah, a growing debate emerged on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his perceived "quietness."

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, online user Yanga_Co took to the timeline to ask about the influencer's whereabouts.

"What happened to him?"

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The post was accompanied by a photo of Mohale in the ultimate "soft life" setting, enjoying breakfast in bed with a mimosa in hand, sparking a wave of opinions about his current status in the entertainment industry.

Online users speculated about Mohale Motaung's perceived "silent moves." Image: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

In January, Briefly News reported on the influencer allegedly breaking into the fashion industry by launching his career as a designer, a move many suspected was influenced by ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Even years after their high-profile split, Mohale’s name is still constantly linked to his famous ex-husband. Many critics believe his career has cooled down without the "Somhale" spotlight, arguing that he no longer commands the same public attention he once did.

However, his fans see things differently. They insist that Mohale is simply choosing peace over drama and is focusing on building a more professional, long-term brand. Between his major brand deals and blossoming influencer career, his supporters believe he is doing better than ever by moving in silence.

See the post about Mohale Motaung below.

Social media speculates about Mohale Motaung's whereabouts

Online users argued that the hype around Mohale has faded, with some suggesting that since his divorce, he’s now just a typical influencer instead of a major superstar.

fionaobeng said:

"No more money from Somizi."

tbolicious_tbo speculated:

"He broke up with Somizi. Now we forgot about him."

MsRabe_ wrote:

"Maybe the noise was because of Somgaga."

mandy1462463 posted:

"Somizi happened."

Online users debated over Mohale Motaung's influence and celebrity status since his divorce. Image: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, fans countered the argument by listing some of Mohale's recent achievements, saying he was doing just fine.

SelloMalul53652 said:

"He's still around and doing great for himself. I think the last time I heard, he had a club in Melville, so I don't know what happened, but I see him now and then on the socials."

Khajomaiaza posted:

"He is in a happier space."

gogovumathongo wrote:

"He went back to school. Good move, I see him taking up space in the corporate world."

niggathing defended Mohale Motaung:

"Nothing happened to him. He is just focusing on his studies, living his best life quietly, and minding his own business."

Somizi Mhlongo seemingly closes chapter on his marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo jokingly performing a traditional ritual in Paris.

The media personality alluded to finally closing the chapter on his failed marriage and moving on; however, his unconventional method of finding closure had followers hysterical with laughter.

Source: Briefly News