South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee was seen coaching his friend Mnqobi Mdabe's son on how to DJ

Mpilo Ntsika Shoba ‘Influence’ is the son of TV presenter Phumza Mdabe and Mnqobi, and he is visually impaired

Mzansi was proud of how far Mpilo has come and is hopeful that he will excel in the music industry because he has Black Coffee in his corner

Black Coffee gave Mnqobi Mdabe’s son DJing lessons. Image: Realblackcoffee, Shoba_warrior

Mnqobi Mdabe's son is an aspiring DJ, and he will be a great one at that because he is getting lessons from the OG.

A video shared by Mnqobi Mdabe shows his son, Mpilo Ntsika Shoba ‘Influence’, getting taught by one of his best friends, Black Coffee, and it set the internet ablaze.

Black Coffee spins decks with Shotta's son

According to his Instagram profile, Mpilo Shoba is already taking bookings to play at various venues. Bookings can be made via his mother, Phumeza Mdabe, and he also provided contact details.

He specialises in Afro Tech and promises to change the world for the better. Mpilo is a visually impaired DJ, and he received lessons from the best of the best.

"I am visually impaired, here to change the world for the better! Afrotech DJ."

In the viral clip posted on Monday, 19 January 2026, Mpilo can be seen spinning the decks and playing Black Coffee's hit song Deep In The Bottom, while the DJ helps him polish his sound.

Below are some of the heartwarming comments from the online community:

zolaniphakade shared:

"Sooooo beautiful."

wallasbob.dj reacted:

"This remix is ​​special."

naimakaysa responded:

"Ohh, I love what I’m seeing here. The young generation must learn from the best."

tumisang_kganyago replied:

"When your dad is Black Coffee’s Best Friend."

elizabeth_chokoe shared:

"The future is in safe hands."

Kingdumi20 stated:

"Wow, what a great opportunity to be learning from the finest entertainers of our generation. This masterclass is like winning the World Cup."

thee_habitat_ responded:

"Start them small. I know God will give them a suitable gift for life."

Black Coffee speaks on friendship with Mnqobi

In one of his interviews in 2025, the Grammy-winner spoke proudly of Mnqobi and how they became friends. He revealed that they attended the same school in the Eastern Cape, but he was surprised to see someone speaking IsiZulu like him. That was because they were schooled in an environment which predominantly had IsiXhosa-speaking people.

"I met him in the High School corridor. I heard him speak IsiZulu, and I was like Wow, because we were in uMthatha and everyone was speaking IsiXhosa. Then we became friends," he said.

Fastforward to now, the two are touring together and have performed on global stages in Ibiza and the States.

