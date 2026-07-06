A KwaZulu-Natal father's emotional reunion with his young daughter at King Shaka International Airport moved thousands online

The little girl screamed and sprinted away from her mother the moment she spotted her dad coming through arrivals

South Africans flooded the comments, with many saying they watched the heartwarming video multiple times

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A little girl ran to her father's arms at King Shaka International Airport. Image: @simphiwenkuna

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal barista's return home after months away became one of the most watched moments online this week. Simphiwe Nkuna, who goes by the TikTok handle simphiwenkuna_, posted the clip on 5 July 2026 from King Shaka International Airport in eThekwini, and it stopped people mid-scroll.

Daddy and toddler's airport reunion

The footage was captured from the moment the young daughter spotted the dad walking out of arrivals. She let out a scream and bolted straight towards him, leaving her mother behind as she ran full speed into her father's arms. The joy on her face said everything words could not. Sharing a bit of information on the heartfelt moment, the creator noted that he was away from his daughter for months.

Watch the TikTok video reunion that stopped South Africa in its tracks:

Mzansi reacts to the touching moment

For many viewers, the video hit closer to home than expected. Fathers separated from their children by work, distance or circumstance found themselves pausing on it. Some said they cried. Others said they could not stop watching.

User @Dinwo said:

"🫶🏾🫶🏾 ubaba wami (this is my father). So precious ❤️🧡💙🖤"

User @Thembinkosi wrote:

"It's been five months away from my daughter, and I can't wait to go back home"

User @MaSibiya_Dzthoble admitted:

"The amount of times I've watched this is so unhealthy 🥲😭😭"

User @le Im Just A Girl confessed:

"It's 02h41, watched like 10 times, and I started crying 🥲🥲"

User @Lindi said:

"That's how we see that the father is present in his child's life. Well done to baba. No better love than your child's love."

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Source: Briefly News