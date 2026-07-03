Popular comedian Mpho Popps shared a clip about inDrive finally going cashless, and his honest take on why they were late had South Africa interested

InDrive was the last major ride app to go cashless, but Mpho shared that they were focused on giving riders something most apps don't

The launch comes as cashless payments take over South Africa's transport sector in a big way

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Mpho Popps on the right, and his wallet on the left. Images: @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Popular comedian Mpho Popps had South Africans paying attention when he shared a clip on his socials on 5 June 2026. Getting comfortable on his couch, he delivered news that public transport users had been waiting to hear:

"We finally have card payments with inDrive."

He admitted the wait had been long, but said the time was spent making sure riders had full control. He went on to share that customers' cries had been heard, and card payments were finally live, but cash was still accepted.

Judging by the reaction in his comments, it was definitely worth the wait.

Why inDrive took so long

While Uber and Bolt went cashless years ago, inDrive was doing something different. The platform lets riders propose their own fare, negotiate directly with drivers in the app and choose who picks them up.

In a country where surge pricing during peak hours has frustrated commuters for years, that model has clearly hit home. Now that card payments are live too, inDrive says the goal is simply to give riders more options, not take anything away.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi reacts to inDrive going cashless

South Africans loved the news and shared their excitement on Mpho’s Instagram page:

@6lingg wrote:

"Finally 🤩😅"

@thimstar wrote:

"Dankie 🔥😄"

@khumo_manko said:

"Finally ❤️🧡😄"

@abtractus_kahn wrote:

"YASIS FINALLY!!!"

@adimaldodasilva shared:

"🔥🔥🔥"

@onedayonedayproductions also shared their excitement through emojis:

"👏👏👏"

Over on TikTok, @thabang.labute simply stated:

"Dankie, Coach Pops 🤌"

SA's cashless transport shift

InDrive's move is part of something much bigger happening across South Africa's transport sector right now.

Cards now account for 63% of eCommerce transactions in the country according to the dLocal Emerging Markets Payments Handbook. This shows that South Africans are more than ready to ditch cash when the option is made easy and accessible.

Cape Town's minibus taxi industry made headlines earlier in 2026 when it announced plans to go cashless from June, giving commuters the option to tap their cards or use a payment app instead of fumbling for change.

Several other operators across the Western Cape followed suit shortly after, with commuters now able to tap before boarding.

The shift has not been without its bumps, with some early glitches reported, but the direction is clear. South Africa is moving away from cash and the transport sector is leading the charge.

The "Cashless. Finally" campaign is rolling out across social media, radio, influencer content, online video, and outdoor advertising, including murals across the country. For more information, visit inDrive.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Mpho Popps and a woman looking up. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

More on SA's cashless transport transition

Briefly News recently reported on Cape Town's minibus taxi industry announcing plans to go cashless, and South Africans had strong feelings about the banking fees that would come with it.

recently reported on Cape Town's minibus taxi industry announcing plans to go cashless, and South Africans had strong feelings about the banking fees that would come with it. In another story, a Cape Town man broke down how the new cashless taxi system would work on video, and not everyone was convinced it was as straightforward as it looked.

Western Cape taxis also officially introduced card payments in June 2026, though some locals were quick to point out that teething problems were already showing up.

Source: Briefly News