The theme for the Hollywoodbets Durban July on 4 July 2026 was 'country allure', which encouraged equestrian and rural fashion styles

One of Mzansi's most recognised female rappers, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, wore a vibrant Ndebele-inspired traditional ensemble

While her specific cultural homage received widespread praise, the fashion execution deeply divided public opinions

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South African rapper and television presenter Moozlie was born in Benoni in 1992. In 2012, she won the MTV VJ Search for the year. Photos: @Moozlie

Source: Facebook

The theme for the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July, 'country allure,' sparked significant debate following Mzansi's renowned female rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena's striking Ndebele-inspired ensemble.

While her homage to esteemed South African artist Esther Mahlangu garnered praise for celebrating local heritage, it also divided opinions on whether it aligned with the event's theme.

Moozlie embraces local heritage

Despite the broader disappointment, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena clearly stood out. Moving away from her signature cowboy hat, the rapper opted for a striking Ndebele-inspired outfit.

This choice paid tribute to the globally acclaimed South African visual artist Esther Mahlangu.

Moozlie's Durban July 2026 outfit was inspired by Esther Mahlangu. Photo: @moozlie, @ndlebenkomo

Source: Instagram

Moozlie’s bold decision to infuse traditional South African artistry into her look made her one of the most discussed celebrities at the prestigious annual horse racing event. By prioritising authenticity, she successfully captured attention and cemented her reputation as a fearless fashion innovator.

Public reactions to Moozlie's outfit

Fans quickly took to social media to share their honest thoughts. A few critics argued her look strayed too far from the official brief.

A user on X (Twitter) with the handle @MKHBrian retweeted photos of Moozlie with the caption:

"She probably thought it was heritage day."

However, the majority of supporters praised her for celebrating local culture instead of relying on predictable American aesthetics.

@kagisox6 defended Moozlie by writing:

"Technically, she was on theme. Theme is Country Allure, not Cowboy anything.".

@Lwandile_Szns also thought Nomuzi's choice was on point:

"I love it when people try act smart kanti they’re embarrassing themselves. She was on theme."

@MsAdukeNinja wrote:

"Oh wait a minute! What does country allure mean to you? Because Nomuzi is very much on theme!"

@sabelotrev commented:

"She was the one person who was actually on theme."

@TheRealKatLog stated:

"She is on theme. The ones who did cowboy outfits did country allure yako America."

Moozlie's Durban July outfit and fashion choice was a tribute to her Ndebele heritage. Photos: Annie_Modiba

Source: Twitter

SA divided over Durban July outfits

Many were upset with the outfits, with some saying the public should help choose them next year so they won't be let down again.

Others joked that attendees totally misunderstood the theme, confusing their own country's style with American cowboy fashion.

People also teased that the Durban July red carpet looked empty and low-effort, leaving many wondering why there was no excitement around the event this year.

Moozlie and her boyfriend starred on a magazine cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrity couple Moozlie and photographer and videographer Jr Ecko, stunned on the cover of Previdar.

Moozlie and Ecko opened up about their love and what defines it. The stunning magazine cover received rave reviews from fans on Instagram. In the interview titled From Friendship to Forever, Ecko remembers his parents' relationship and how it shaped his view of love and affection.

Source: Briefly News