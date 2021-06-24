Somizi Mhlongo Shares How Growing Up Poor Made Him Fake His Identity

- Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share that he was not raised in wealth and how this played on his emotions

- Having started TV at a very young age, Somizi was surrounded by children who were wealthy and felt the need to fake his identity

- Fans let Somizi know that his story touched them as it is the reality of many other children, even adults, live and thanked him for his transparency

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share the story of his upbringing with fans. While he might be balling now, Somizi did not grow up with near as many luxuries as he has now.

Taking to social media with a video explaining his upbringing, Somizi highlighted that he was already doing TV when he was just in primary school.

Somizi Mhlongo shared that the kids that he used to do TV with, attended boujee multiracial schools, unlike him. Image: @somizi.

Somizi shares the story of his ‘poor’ upbringing

Somizi was the only child in the group of young stars who attended a township school. Somizi was so nervous to reveal where he came from that he did not even give his real name.

“They used to fetch us in a Kombi to take us to set…so I was like the only child in the car out of like eight kids who went to Bantu/Black or township school.”

“As we driving they start talking, they were introducing each other…and I thought to myself never, I am not going to say I am Somizi… and I said my name is Capri, I immediately thought of my star sign. Capri is taken from Capricon.”

Somizi encourages people to share their hardships

Somizi went on to reveal that he even walked past his home when getting dropped off so that no one saw the small house that he lived in.

"We used to accompany each other so I would be the first one to say goodbye because they carry on and I would turn left into my street my home where I was born was the third house from the corner so they could see it. So I went further and passed my home because I was embarrassed and ashamed. I would walk towards a big house.”

Somizi ended off by stating that the reason he shared his story is in the hopes of helping someone else who is going through something similar. Somizi encouraged others to share their hardships too.

Fans react to Somizi’s heartwarming video

@tumisangteeigh: “Thank you for your videos Som Som.”

@mashdeekaygodiva: “An amazing soul you are my favourite person.”

@jmoloi266: “You are such an inspiration and dont ever take light what you are given. Its not everyone who can do what you are doing. People are focusing on their issues and their wellbeing they dont care what others are going through, kodwa hayi wena. When they say Angel's come on all forms they mean people like you. Big ups So-MG, you are always in our prayers. uSomandla akwenze kahle.”

