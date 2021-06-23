Somizi Mhlongo Feels Every Kid Should Know Their Mother Tongue Language

- Somizi Mhlongo believes that every child should be able to speak their mother tongue and he took to social media to air his views

- Trying not to offend anyone, Somizi expressed his belief in the importance of mother tongue languages and how sad it is when a child cannot speak theirs

- Fans took to the comment section with lengthy comments, letting Somizi know that they are here for what he is serving

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share his thoughts on parents who deny their children the ability to speak their native languages.

Sharing a clip of his thoughts, Somizi explained how he understands the importance of learning English, however, that doesn’t mean your child should not know their mother tongue too.

Somizi expresses his views, emphasising the importance of mother tongue languages:

“There is nothing wrong with your kids speaking English and going to English schools but I don't think parents realise the kind of damage or missed opportunity they are depriving their children [of], and the power and wealth in knowing your mother tongue.”

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has weighed in on the debate around speaking one's mother tongue to children. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi went as far as stating that it makes him “cringe” when children cannot speak their mother tongue language.

“Not an attack, just an observation.”

@naledimoss: “Some children cannot pronounce their names properly and parents take pride in it. Children growing up in Afrikaans homes, that go to an English medium school, maintain their home language with a thick Afrikaans accent... what is our excuse? You're spot on Somizi.”

@tumisebego: “The problem lies with us parents we are very proud that our kids can’t speak or express themselves in their mother tongue. I for one and I think a lot of parents will agree or attest to this. We speak our native languages and the kids decides to respond in English but, it still doesn’t not take away the fact that you are teaching them their roots.

"Eventually you will see as they progress they start speaking the language even though sometimes it’s broken, but I always correct them. One other thing is that we let them visit ko magaeng (e’makhaya) the people there speak to them in English we forget to ask them to teach them our language so that they don’t find themselves in trouble in the near future.

"We can really do much better than this Mommies and Daddies as an African nation. Nna I don’t reprimand my children in English, it’s Setswana all the way.”

@rasilionnaire: “I waited until my son was 3 for him to go to school precisely for that. I am intentional about him understanding and talking ngesiNtu (we are Xhosas in Durban). I am also happy that even at school, they have helpers ezithetha isiZulu so they are not far off. Se ebona owohlanga embulisa, I choose for him to reply ngesiNtu. It is so important! I cannot afford to have abantwana who cannot communicate noKhulu wabo.”

Source: Briefly.co.za