Pick n Pay's partnership with FNB eBucks has driven double-digit growth in bank customers shopping in-store and on the asap! app

Popular promotions like Burger Friday and 99-cent bread deals have been central to the collaboration's success

The partnership has helped Pick n Pay win back shoppers as part of its broader business turnaround

Pick n Pay's strategic tie-up with FNB eBucks emerged as a key driver in bringing shoppers back through its doors. Image: @Heart1049FM

Source: Twitter

Pick n Pay's tie-up with FNB eBucks has emerged as one of the retailer's most powerful tools in its fight to win back South African shoppers, with the partnership generating R600 million in cumulative customer savings.

The collaboration, which rewards FNB eBucks members for shopping at Pick n Pay stores and through its asap! delivery app, has translated directly into foot traffic. Bank customers linked to the programme have shown double-digit growth in both in-store visits and digital orders, suggesting the rewards model is doing far more than just attracting new sign-ups.

Deals that keep shoppers coming back

Much of the momentum has been fuelled by a handful of headline promotions that have become firm favourites among South African consumers. The Burger Friday deal and a 99-cent bread offer have proven particularly effective, drawing shoppers in regularly and nudging them towards spending more per visit.

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These are not once-off gimmicks. The consistency of the deals has built a habit among customers, encouraging repeat visits that translate into larger basket sizes over time. For a retailer working hard to stabilise its business, that kind of loyal, recurring behaviour is exactly what the turnaround strategy requires.

Part of a bigger recovery plan

Pick n Pay has been navigating a challenging period, working through a wide-ranging restructuring effort to restore profitability and relevance in a competitive grocery market. The eBucks partnership sits within that broader recovery plan, offering a way to compete not just on price but on perceived value.

The results so far point to a strategy that is landing well with consumers. Savings of R600 million represent a significant transfer of value back to shoppers, and the growth in active customers signals that the message is cutting through. For Pick n Pay, the partnership appears to be delivering on two fronts: rebuilding trust with existing customers and drawing in new ones who want to make their banking rewards work harder.

Promotions like Burger Friday and 99-cent bread deals have proven especially effective at driving repeat store visits. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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