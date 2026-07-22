Pick ’n Pay’s eBucks Partnership Drives R600 Million in Customer Savings and Store Traffic Boost
- Pick n Pay's partnership with FNB eBucks has driven double-digit growth in bank customers shopping in-store and on the asap! app
- Popular promotions like Burger Friday and 99-cent bread deals have been central to the collaboration's success
- The partnership has helped Pick n Pay win back shoppers as part of its broader business turnaround
Pick n Pay's tie-up with FNB eBucks has emerged as one of the retailer's most powerful tools in its fight to win back South African shoppers, with the partnership generating R600 million in cumulative customer savings.
The collaboration, which rewards FNB eBucks members for shopping at Pick n Pay stores and through its asap! delivery app, has translated directly into foot traffic. Bank customers linked to the programme have shown double-digit growth in both in-store visits and digital orders, suggesting the rewards model is doing far more than just attracting new sign-ups.
Deals that keep shoppers coming back
Much of the momentum has been fuelled by a handful of headline promotions that have become firm favourites among South African consumers. The Burger Friday deal and a 99-cent bread offer have proven particularly effective, drawing shoppers in regularly and nudging them towards spending more per visit.
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These are not once-off gimmicks. The consistency of the deals has built a habit among customers, encouraging repeat visits that translate into larger basket sizes over time. For a retailer working hard to stabilise its business, that kind of loyal, recurring behaviour is exactly what the turnaround strategy requires.
Part of a bigger recovery plan
Pick n Pay has been navigating a challenging period, working through a wide-ranging restructuring effort to restore profitability and relevance in a competitive grocery market. The eBucks partnership sits within that broader recovery plan, offering a way to compete not just on price but on perceived value.
The results so far point to a strategy that is landing well with consumers. Savings of R600 million represent a significant transfer of value back to shoppers, and the growth in active customers signals that the message is cutting through. For Pick n Pay, the partnership appears to be delivering on two fronts: rebuilding trust with existing customers and drawing in new ones who want to make their banking rewards work harder.
5 Briefly News Pick 'n Pay-related articles
- A Cape Town chef shared a video demonstrating how to prepare a gourmet-style family meal for a family of four on a R150 budget with ingredients she bought at Pick 'n Pay.
- A content creator shared a shocking video of a massive rat that she spotted eating bread inside a grocery store in Cape Town.
- A local student challenged herself to a strict Pick 'n Pay supermarket run to buy a meal for two days with R50, shocking many social media users.
- A cross-border couple went viral after showing the staggering price differences between Pick 'n Pay stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe, sparking an online debate.
- A Pick'n Pay shopper sparked an online debate after claiming that she discovered differences between the labelled and the actual product quantities at the store.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za