“Definitely Making This”: Pick ’n Pay Budget Haul Shows Chef Preparing Meal for 4 With R150
- A Cape Town chef shared a video demonstrating how to prepare a gourmet-style family meal for a family of four on a strict budget
- The video was shared on TikTok on 26 February 2026, gaining traction among viewers looking for creative ways to save on their grocery bills
- Social media users were impressed by the results, with many viewers thanking the creator for the inspiration and promising to try the recipe
A South African home cook proved that feeding a family of four doesn’t have to be expensive by creating a delicious chicken bao bun meal for just R148.
The demonstration was shared on TikTok by @chef.anthea, where it gained massive views and comments from an online community that loved the well-prepared meal.
The tutorial begins with a successful shopping trip where the creator carefully selects ingredients like fresh basil, spring onions, red onions and chicken. By using a Pick ‘n Pay store loyalty card, she managed to secure a R16 discount on a bottle of hot hone, which was the star of her marinade. To make the bao buns, she used affordable store-bought bread dough, rolling it into small balls and flattening them by hand before folding them over.
Gourmet dining on a budget
In a helpful tip for those without specialised kitchen equipment, she explained that a standard household pot works perfectly for steaming the buns for 8 to 10 minutes. She prepared the filling by frying diced chicken in the hot honey sauce along with seasoning items. While the final dish looked good, TikTok user @chef.anthea ended the video with a light-hearted warning, saying the hot honey sauce was too spicy.
SA applaud the R150 challenge
The comment section was filled with positive feedback as social media users praised the creator for her transparency and budgeting skills. Many viewers noted that the meal looked tasty and thanked the creator for sharing. Some said they were heading to their nearest Pick ‘n Pay to get all the ingredients. One viewer asked the chef to make the recipe in a normal pot instead of a bamboo steamer so she could see how it is done.
User @Carla | 🇿🇦H2A🇺🇸 Wife commented:
"Love the recipe, but the dough is expensive there! here it's R8 for the same amount 🥺."
User @johannapillay361 asked:
"Do you make a trip each time using fuel to go shopping for ingredients for a dinner or lunch meal or do you walk daily?"
User @Jolene said:
"Please make this again, but in a pot, so we (me) can see how without the bamboo steamer🥰."
User @Alison Beukes added:
"Making these tomorrow because what do you mean I can just use dough?!! I love this ❤️."
User @Shanz Sonday shared:
"Definitely making this 🥰."
User @Andriani Albanis said:
"This is genius."
