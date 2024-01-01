2023 was a dramatic year, but these celebrity scandals topped the trends list and kept everyone glued to their smartphone screens

From Cyan Boujee's leaked explicit tape to Jub Jub's high-profile arrest to Kelly Khumalo's heated SAMAs rant

A few other mentions include Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy's dramatic break-up and Lebo Morake's startling divorce news

Whenever the word scandal is mentioned there are a few Mzansi faves that come to mind. 2023 was filled with its own drama, and some of the notorious pot stirrers were part of the drama.

Cyan Boujee, Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo were among 5 of the top 2023 scandals. Image: @cyan.boujee24, @official_jubjub, @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's leaked tape goes viral

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee woke up to her private video going viral. The leaked explicit tape was with an unidentified man, who she later alleged to have been Prince Kaybee.

The DJ accused the music producer of leaking the video and claimed that he had more in his possession.

She was a guest on the L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she accused Prince Kaybee of being down and out and for wanting his two minutes of fame.

Watch her interview here.

Jub Jub hands himself over to the police

Uyajola 9/9 TV host Jub Jub's high-profile arrest had everyone playing the guessing game as his identity was withheld at first. News outlets hinted at a famous rapper being the centre of multiple sexual assault cases.

It was later on revealed that it was Jub Jub. As it stands, he faces 13 counts of sexual abuse, kidnapping, attempted murder and assault. H handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station and was granted R10 000 bail.

Jub Jub's sexual assault and attempted murder case was postponed to 5 February 2024.

Kelly Khumalo goes on a heated SAMAs rant

A visible sore loser, Kelly Khumalo was not at all pleased when she lost to Gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo. The singer won big at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Both Kelly and Ntokozo were nominated for Female Artist of the Year. Mbambo took that award home, along with two others.

Kelly was in disbelief, and so she went on a heated rant on Twitter.

"Nontokozo naye uyazi numbers don’t lie! Asimesabi! Fuseg SAMAs." Meaning "Even Ntokozo knows that numbers do not lie. We are not scared of her."

Two celebrity breakups that had netizens talking

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels

The Lion King composer Lebo 'M' Morake's startling divorce news was not a surprise to many. This is because he had been divorced one too many times.

According to a statement released by Lebo M, his electronic signature started this entire drama. It was her unwillingness to delete it from her laptop which caused Lebo to be very suspicious.

He stated that he was away for work, but there was a pressing matter that his wife, Pretty, could assist with. After asking her to remove it, she allegedly refused. He was called in on Podcast And Chill, where he shared what he is most concerned about.

“This is not about love; it's about money, it's about my estate,” Lebo M said.

There was also talks of muti after he alleged that he found muti in his home.

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe

Closing off the year was Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy's dramatic break-up. There were rumours that they had split, but they were further fuelled when Leeroy was spotted kissing a woman in Dubai.

Enraged and filled with a tad bit of jealousy, Mihlali Ndamase went on a rant and accused Leeroy of not wanting to pay back her money.

She also revealed his private cellphone number.

Leeroy begs for love back

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leeroy Sidambe trended recently on social media after he seemingly begged love back from his ex-lover, Mihlali Ndamase.

This came after Mihlali confirmed their breakup, and he posted on his Instagram story a heartfelt message to Ndamase.

