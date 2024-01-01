Shebeshxt has been making headlines and trending on social media for his unmatched talent

Despite his success, he faced legal troubles, including charges of attempted murder

The star also signed big deals with international companies

Shebeshxt is among one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The star has had his fair share of controversies and drama in 2023.

Shebeshxt has been making waves in the SA entertainment industry. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt opens up about his monthly income

Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name Shebeshxt is becoming a top musician in Mzansi. The star who has previously been rumoured to be involved in armed robbery deals opened up about his financial status.

Speaking during an interview on MacG's Podcast & Chill, the star revealed that he makes a cool R1 million a month from his several gigs and endorsements. He poured cold water on the armed robbery claims saying:

"I make over a million a month, just with gigs and other things I do, not robbery."

A look at Shebeshxt's legal challenges

Shebeshxt's rise to the top has not been a walk in the park. According to Ubetoo, the star was arrested for attempted murder, assault, damage to property, and discharging firearm charges.

The musician was allegedly denied bail by the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court, but he was later granted bail in August 2023.

Shebeshxt goes off at fans during performances

The star is always trending for all the wrong reasons. Shebeshxt has been accused of losing his cool with fans and followers sometimes during a performance.

A recent incident was when he cursed a fan during a show. A video of the musician lashing out at the fan has gone viral on social media.

Shebeshxt inks deal with Lamborghini

Shebeshxt had Mzansi gushing over him when he announced that he had inked a new deal with Italian car and wine giant Lamborghini wines. Taking to his social media page on X, the star wrote:

"Ka Time, Ka Nako! That moment is now. President ya ma 2K looking and feeling good in a suit. I present to you a gift box brought to you by Lamborghini. Get champagne glasses and let’s pop. One day retlo popa. Twerka!"

Shebeshxt collaborates with DJ Maphorisa

Shebeshxt's success means he can now rub shoulders and work with some of the country's top celebs. The singer collaborated with Amapiano royalty DJ Maphorisa on the hit song Twerka.

Mzansi not feeling Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa’s song Twerka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Madumoney and Shebe seemed to be cooking some music together and the song Twerka was released on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSP).

Earlier on, DJ Maphorisa lashed out at his fans over the Twerka song he did with Shebe because he didn't get the response he was hoping for.

