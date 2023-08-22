The Lion King composer Lebo 'M' Morake allegedly found muti in his house used without his knowledge

This muti was found with his estranged wife, Pretty Samuel's belongings when he gathered her stuff

A very spooked Lebo M vowed never to get married again, as this would be his eighth failed marriage

After eight failed marriages, Lebo 'M' Morake has vowed that he will never ever get married ever again.

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels were rumoured to have buried the hatchet, however, things seem worse than they were before. Image: @pretty_samuels

Lebo M reportedly finds muti stacked away with Pretty's belongings

The musician told TshisaLIVE that he and his housekeeper were packing Pretty Samuel's belongings. Much to his surprise, the Lion King composer allegedly found muti.

He claimed to have had no knowledge of this and admitted to being spooked.

“I didn't know about it [muti]. I just discovered this now. I've still got to process this. This thing freaked me out. It's shocking that all this time, I am staying with a person who is using these things without my knowledge.”

No more walking down the aisle for Lebo M, files for divorce

After eight failed marriages, Lebo M has vowed that he will never get married again.

He has also officially filed for divorce from Pretty Samuels, and according to the statement making rounds on social media, he had missed summons asking for her to return his vehicle within a specified period of time.

All of this is a result of the electronic signature, which sparked mistrust in their marriage.

Lebo M was concerned that Pretty might have taken out policies under his name.

When MacG called him in on Podcast and Chill, Lebo M said he will do everything to protect his estate and, more especially, his life and that of his family.

“This is not about love, it's about money, it's about my estate.”

Pretty Samuels breaks silence on divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pretty Samuels clarified the car drama and stated that she had not received any summons to return the vehicle.

She claimed to have been involved in a car accident which resulted in her using the Mercedes Benz as an alternative means of transport.

