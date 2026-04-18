TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has responded to speculation suggesting that promising winger Seluleko Mahlambi could be heading to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mahlambi has been one of Galaxy’s standout players in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, catching attention with his sharp attacking play after progressing from the club’s DStv Diski Challenge setup.

The 21-year-old earned his promotion to the senior squad at the beginning of the season following strong performances in the DDC. He developed under the influence of former Chiefs star Bernard Parker, who was involved with the youth side before stepping up to a first-team assistant coaching role.

Since breaking into the senior team, Mahlambi has troubled defenders with his speed and dribbling ability, establishing himself as one of the league’s most exciting wide players. He has made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

He has also played a key role in TS Galaxy’s cup run, helping the team reach the 2026 Nedbank Cup final, where they are set to meet Durban City FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on 2 May 2026.

The Mpumalanga club will be competing in their third major cup final. They famously lifted the 2019 Nedbank Cup after a surprise victory over Kaizer Chiefs, and later reached the 2023 Carling Knockout final, where they were defeated by Stellenbosch FC.

With Mahlambi’s rise attracting widespread attention, reports have linked him with a potential move to the Soweto giants. Former Chiefs defender Siboniso Gaxa has also publicly encouraged his old club to consider signing the young winger, who is the younger brother of former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Phakamani Mahlambi.

Speaking to FARPost during TS Galaxy’s partnership announcement with Avroy Shlain SA in Midrand, Sukazi stressed that the club is experienced in handling transfer speculation around its players. He noted that while interest in Mahlambi is expected, Galaxy remain focused on keeping their young talent grounded.

According to Sukazi, the club has dealt with similar situations in the past and understands how to manage outside attention. He added that TS Galaxy take pride in developing players, many of whom go on to succeed elsewhere, while suggesting that Mahlambi’s opportunity at a bigger stage will eventually come in due course.

Source: Briefly News