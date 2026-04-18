Espérance Sportive de Tunis head coach Patrice Beaumelle expressed frustration toward Somali official Omar Artan following his team’s loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg.

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The North African side were edged 1–0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, a result that sealed a 2–0 aggregate victory for Sundowns, who had also won by the same scoreline in the first leg in Tunisia. Brayan Leon’s strike proved decisive, sending the South African club into the final for a second consecutive season.

Although Beaumelle acknowledged the quality and effort shown by both teams in an intense, well-attended encounter, he strongly felt the officiating negatively impacted the game and raised doubts about the referee’s suitability for such a high-stakes fixture.

Speaking to SABC Sport, he noted that the match featured two well-disciplined sides delivering entertaining football in a vibrant atmosphere, but insisted that controversial refereeing decisions disrupted the flow and fairness of the contest.

He went on to argue that the standard of officiating fell short of what is expected at the semi-final stage of a continental competition, describing it as a major concern for African football development, where he believes refereeing consistency remains an issue.

Beaumelle still praised his players for their performance and sportsmanship, while also congratulating Mamelodi Sundowns and wishing them success in the final.

Source: Briefly News