11 top facts about Scandal!’s Dakalo Molope: Where is she now?

Dakalo Molope is often used when discussing widely-loved South African soapie Scandal!, where she plays Motshabi 'Mo', a troubled teen struggling with life's ups and downs. Who is Dakalo Molope?

Dakalo Molope is an actress best known for her role in Scandal! Photo: @dakalo.molope on Instagram (modified by author)

Dakalo first rose to prominence for her role in Scandal! But has since taken a surprising turn career-wise, becoming a sangoma while still acting. Below is a summary of Dakalo Molope’s biography before we discuss more intriguing facts about her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dakalo Gift Molope Nickname ‘Mkhulu Phahla Metsing’ Date of birth 2006 (date and month unknown) Age 18 years old in 2024 Birthplace West Rand, Gauteng Religious beliefs Spiritual (St John's Apostolic Church) Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress, choreographer, and percussionist Education National School of the Arts Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Dakalo Molope's career in acting is still in its early stages. But, her role in Scandal! was not her first. She already had a role in a local film, which gave her the experience necessary for further roles.

Facts about Dakalo Molope

Dakalo Molope is an emerging star with a few memorable roles, but considerably less of her private life is known. Here are a few reported facts on Dakalo's life growing up and acting career:

Various online sources mention that she lives with her mother and sister. Photo: @dakalo.molope on Instagram (modified by author)

1. The actress' first name is Tshivenda

Dakalo is a venda name. According to various sources, the meaning of Dakalo is 'happiness and joy.

2. Dakalo is a teen actress

Dakalo Molope’s age is one of the more noteworthy aspects of her career, as she has already established herself as a talented actor in her teens. Born in 2006, Dakalo will be 18 in 2024 but began acting at around 16.

3. She plays a troubled teen on Scandal!

Dakalo plays the role of Motshabi 'Mo', a troubled varsity student who keeps her life under wraps and away from her roommates Lindiwe and Nhamulo. Her character comes from a rough family life that unfolds on the show.

4. Her career began through another series on Showmax

Although best known for her role as Motshabi 'Mo' on Scandal!, it is not Dakalo's first TV role. She also appeared in a Showmax film, Pearls of Wisdom (2020).

5. The actress is a jack of all trades

Apart from being a talented actress, Dakalo is also a choreographer, percussionist, and presenter. SNL24 mentioned that Dakalo has said she knew she was different while still young and expressed herself through art and performing dance or stage performances.

6. Dakalo is a sangoma

SNL24 also reported that the actor 'answered the calling' to be a sangoma and attended the initiation school Ephehlweni to learn more about the calling. At the time, Dakalo was also in school while working in the entertainment industry.

7. Dakalo lives in Johannesburg with her family

Born in the West Rand of Gauteng, Dakalo is born and bred in the Gauteng region and reported living in Johannesburg with her mother. However, further details on Dakalo Molope’s parents are not known.

8. She has a younger sibling

Dakalo remains fiercely private about her family life. But we do know that she has a younger sister based on online reports and photos she has posted.

9. Dakalo wishes to study law

Speaking to Sowetan Live, the local actress has expressed her wish to study law for her tertiary education. Dakalo said: 'I won’t and can’t limit myself and I am excited with what life has to offer. I want to explore everything available to me.'

The actress updates fans about her daily life online and has a private Instagram page. Photo: @dakalo.molope on Instagram (modified by author)

10. Dakalo is a confessed foodie

According to the actress's social media, she is a self-described foodie. She often posts photos of the meals she enjoys at some of her favourite dining spots and shots of cocktails with her friends and snacks she wants the most.

11. Dakalo has a public and private Instagram page

Dakalo Molope’s Instagram page has 9,682 followers. She usually posts there about travelling, photo shoots, daily routine and selfies. Her personal account has 104 followers and is private.

Dakalo Molope may just be starting in the entertainment world, but she is fast becoming a household name locally. Dakalo's future looks bright, with some standout roles already under her belt at her young age.

