Former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy said his time at the English giants has made him aim for higher goals

Bafana's all-time top scorer said he rejected the chance to rejoin AmaZulu after they fired Pablo Franco Martin at the start of the season

Local football fans backed McCarthy's decision on social media, while some said the former striker was aiming too high

Out-of-work Benni McCarthy said he rejected the chance to rejoin a PSL club as the coach because he dreamed of a bigger role.

The Bafana Bafana legend said he had the chance to rejoin AmaZulu as their head coach after they fired Pablo Franco Martin at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy said his job at Manchester United made him dream big. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Following his dismissal at English giants Manchester United at the end of last season, McCarthy has been looking for a new head coaching role and was linked with a .

Benni McCarthy is aiming for greater heights

McCarthy speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, McCarthy said his time at the Red Devils had given him greater ambitions while he held interviews with multiple clubs in the MLS.

McCarthy said:

"I think I did my work there, and I did what I did, but I was not ready to go back. Maybe being at Manchester United has changed my mentality to think bigger and look at bigger opportunities."

Fans agree with McCarthy

Local football fans agreed with McCarthy on social media, while some said the Bafana legend should swallow his pride.

Leketi Manas appluadded Benni:

"Straight to the point, this recycling of coaches doesn't help at all."

Mthokozisi Twayi is not a fan:

"Also, Zwane is doing a better job. This dude is not a coach."

Bonginkosi Nkosiy says Benni is right to move on:

"Why does he talk about the past, move on and back, Kanu Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane."

Surprise Maferan Katlego says Benni is waiting for one club:

"He wanted to join Chiefs."

Max Mogale said Benni is getting ahead of himself:

"Pride."

Benni McCarthy opens up about his Manchester United tenure

As Briefly News reported, the former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy opened up about Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

The Bafana Bafana legend said the Dutchman lacked passion before the Red Devils dismissed the former Ajax Amsterdam mentor.

Source: Briefly News